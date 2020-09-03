THUMBS UP to staff members of the Gauley District of Monongahela National Forest who have been working this summer on repairs to a 680-foot section of the boardwalk at the Cranberry Glades Botanical Area. Repairs include re-connecting and raising parts of the boardwalk and fixing uneven walkways. The project was started in 2019 with help from the Gauley District Youth Conservation Corps and the residential Youth Conservation Crew, and continued in 2020 by the district’s trail crew. Repairs to the last couple hundred feet are expected to be wrapped up by late September. The public is asked to stay on the boardwalk at all times when visiting and obey all caution signs. This will protect the fragile ecosystem and also prevent wet feet. The area is home to beavers and gets lots of rain, which is common in wetland areas. Cranberry Glades Botanical Area is a designated National Landmark. At 750 acres, these are the largest acidic wetlands in West Virginia. The area includes four bogs that are home to plant and animal species similar to those found in more northern climates and glaciated landscapes. The Glades are also the headwaters for the Cranberry River and are adjacent to the Cranberry Wilderness.
THUMBS UP to Junior Girl Scout Jessalyn Desmond, 11, a scout in Troop 37400 in White Sulphur Springs, who has chosen to save small West Virginia wildlife exposed to nicotine poisoning from discarded cigarette butts for her Bronze Project, a “journey” that each Junior scout must complete in the effort to aid her community. Desmond got to work making seven cigarette receptacle buckets in the hopes that they would be utilized rather than people discarding their cigarette butts on the ground. Desmond has checked on her buckets several times and is always pleased to see that they are full and that the ground around them looks a little cleaner.
THUMBS UP to West Virginia’s whitewater rafting industry and its commitment to the 2020 Gauley rafting season. “Like any business we try to run as efficiently as we can. There are a few challenges with Covid, but as far as when we’re on the river, it’s a great place to be in the beautiful sunshine and it’s actually a pretty low-risk place to be,” Roger Wilson, president and CEO of Adventures on the Gorge in Fayette County, said. The Gauley season for 2020 will run from Sept. 11 through Oct. 17. Typically it would end on Bridge Day weekend. However, Bridge Day 2020 was canceled earlier this year. Wilson didn’t anticipate the cancellation of the celebration would have a large impact on their business.