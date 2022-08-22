I feel sorry for atheist. When someone claims that there is no God, they are only proving that they have not honestly looked for him because if you truly seek him, he will open your eyes.
Despite the efforts of some people who want to take away books that they do not like and that speaks the truth about history and science, there are good ones out there that have excellent reference sources included. For American history read The American Miracle by Michal Medved or By The Hand Of Providence by Rod Gragg. For science read Evolution Impossible by Dr. John F. Ashton or Evolution’s Achilles Heels edited by Robert Carter. If you are not a fan of reading, go online and watch Is Genesis History or Cold Case Christianity. Both are free to watch if you search.
Please take a little time and look at the evidence before you decide where you stand.
Dan Bowens
