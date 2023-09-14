With Constitution Day right around the corner, I thought a quick refresher of a few pertinent Americanism words from my Liberty Lexicon is in order.
Democracy -- Two wolves and a sheep voting on what to eat for lunch. It’s the tyranny of the majority. When 51% of the electorate want free stuff, we are in trouble. We ARE in trouble.
Red Skelton’s 1969 commentary on the Pledge of Allegiance gives some great living definitions:
Republic -- a sovereign state in which power is invested into the representatives chosen by the people to govern; and the government is the people; and it's from the people to the leaders, not from the leaders to the people.
Liberty -- Which is freedom; the right of power for one to live his own life without fears, threats, or any sort of retaliation.
Justice -- The principle and qualities of dealing fairly with others.
If you think about it, The Pledge of Allegiance is a civilian grade oath to the Constitution. Sadly, although its only 4543 words and takes half an hour to read - ‘We The People’ do not know what’s in it. We are a nation of laws not feelings.
I ask my students constantly “How many rights do you have?” They know to answer with “Only as many as you know”. How many do you know?
By the way, Ben Franklin, when asked what kind of government we have, his responds was - A Republic, if you can keep it, not a democracy.
Paul Dorsey
Green Valley
