I haven’t seen my sister in months. But, then again, we live hours away. She hasn’t seen her kids in a week and a half. They all live under the same roof.
My sister sits alone in her bedroom, upstairs. For almost two weeks, that’s where she’s been. She can only FaceTime her son and daughter. Her husband leaves her food by the door that locks her away from her family.
Once a day, she gets a call from a nurse. She is constantly being told to check her temperature. The CDC urges her to keep track of everything she feels – or doesn’t.
For two weeks, she’s the main priority. All the attention and concern go to her. But for two weeks alone, she’s not allowed to hug her kids before they trod off to bed or even talk to her husband face to face.
“I think my throat hurts,” she texted me, “but I don’t even know anymore.”
Not too long ago, she was working her shift at a hospital. A few days later, she gets a call that she was exposed to COVID-19.
They sent her and everyone else who might have been exposed to their homes, to live alone for a while.
Maybe the others had kids, too. Maybe they have a dad who is on chemo. Maybe their wife is pregnant.
Sure, they signed up for this. Sure, they knew this was something that could happen. But then something actually happens and I don’t think most people realize that people in the medical field are still human. They cry, they panic, they laugh things off.
It’s funny how they’re the most essential workers, yet they aren’t given the proper protection – or enough of it – to keep them safe. Not saying that is the reason why they were exposed, because I have no idea how or why. But most people just see health care workers as a face that is trying to help people. I see them as my sister who has a young family of her own.
I think she’s going a little crazy, locked up in her loft like Cinderella. But she says that she can see the light at the end of the tunnel. The beginning of having a social life within her own home, once again. But, hey, she’s actually talking to me more.
But at least she knows that people are looking out for her, and that this is the safest best. At least she was told about the exposure, rather than finding out later and potentially harming her family.
It’s nice to know that people are still stepping up and taking responsibility.
It’s nice to know that in a few more days, she’ll get to walk down the stairs and hug her kids again.
But I guess that’s the price that the truly essential workers have to pay.
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is at hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.