I just want to comment on what Councilman Kevin Price asked: Could we start off the meetings as we did for many years with the pledge and prayer?
I agree with him. I don’t believe the other council members would object as Price said they had done this for many years. What better way to start a meeting than having prayer first?
I also want to say I agree with the members of Beckley Common Council that they would have preferred to see incremental water and sewer rate increases rather than spring the entire rate on citizens in one full sweep. That is too much of a raise on the sewer bill at one time.
I hope the Beckley Common Council will consider not to raise the sewer bill as much as the Beckley Sanitary Board has requested. I’m sure a lot of the citizens of Beckley feel the same way about this.
Betty Toney
Beckley