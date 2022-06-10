As I travel around the Mountain State, I’ve seen how USDA Rural Development’s housing programs can lift entire families, make dreams come true, change lives and form roots within a community. Through the years, Rural Development has helped nearly five million families and individuals across the country achieve the dream of homeownership and in West Virginia that’s no different.
One of those individuals that comes to mind is Ms. Amanda Tomey, a single mother of two in Randolph County. Ms. Tomey dreamed of owning her own home for quite some time before she made the decision to reach out to Rural Development for assistance. She was able to utilize our Single-Family Housing Direct Home Loan program and received the keys to her beautiful new home earlier this year and now enjoys the stability and security that comes with homeownership.
The Rural Development team has worked hard to provide opportunities to everyone throughout our communities across the state. We are advocates for, investors in, and partners to rural communities and rural people; and in the last fiscal year alone, through grants, direct loans, and loan guarantees, Rural Development invested more than $400 million in the state, providing home ownership and repair opportunities to more than 2,500 West Virginians.
We know these investments increase homeownership, strengthen our rural communities, and help families and individuals build wealth and achieve financial stability. That’s why, each year during June, USDA Rural Development celebrates Homeownership Month by sharing success stories and highlighting resources we have available to help people buy, repair, build and rent homes.
Recently, I visited with a woman at her home in Raleigh County. This military veteran and senior citizen on a fixed modest income reached out to Rural Development last winter for assistance with a failed outdated HVAC system in her home. Through our Home Repair Loan and Grant Program, we were able to assist herin replacing her HVAC system at a time when having reliable heat was vitally needed. She said she was out of options and wasn’t sure what she would have done without the assistance the program provided. Her story is only one of many from individuals who received help when they had no other place to go for assistance.
The Home Repair Loan and Grant Program provides loans and grants to help eligible families and individuals repair and modernize their homes to make them safer, healthier places to live – such as accessibility improvements, removal of safety hazards, energy efficiency improvements, or necessary repairs or replacements of damaged roofs, electrical, plumbing or HVAC systems.
USDA Rural Development has many resources to support affordable housing and help rural residents create a path to a better future – especially in historically underserved communities that need our help now more than ever. And well-built, affordable housing is essential to the vitality of every community.
Under the leadership of President Biden and Agriculture Secretary Vilsack, USDA is making sure rural communities – especially those that have been overlooked in the past – have equitable access to resources to become homeowners, get access to affordable, safe and decent rental housing, and critically needed assistance that allow individuals to stay in their homes. This kind of support is critical as residents of rural communities face rising housing costs and other economic challenges.
The Biden administration has already invested $26 billion to help nearly 150,000 people in rural communities buy, repair and build homes through USDA Rural Development’s Single Family Housing Programs. That includes helping more than 35,000 families and individuals living in socially vulnerable communities become homeowners.
USDA will continue to expand the reach of our housing programs so that everyone in rural West Virginia and across rural America has the opportunity to find a home they deserve, one that fits with whatever stage of life they find themselves.
Join us this month as we celebrate the people we already have helped and as we extend a hand to others in rural America who may need this life-changing assistance from USDA.
You can learn more about our housing resources by visiting our website at www.rd.usda.gov/wv or by calling 304-284-4860.
— Ryan Thorn is the state director for USDA Rural Development in West Virginia. Born, raised, and educated in West Virginia, Thorn grew up the son of a coal miner.