The image is a kaleidoscope of color, music and memories jumping off the scrapbook page. It may be a decades old, two-dimensional photo, but I can hear the organ strains and laughter in my mind.
It is one of my favorite pictures of me and my mom. Around 4 years old at the time, I was sitting on the back of a giant rooster, squeezing its neck, with a broad grin etched on my sunburned face.
Mom stood close beside me, dressed in an early ’70s Carol Brady-ish ensemble. She’s looking at me and smiling, but there’s a tiny bit of apprehension in her eyes. I always assumed she was striking a pose for the camera – while still ready to reach out and grab me if I began to fall off the fowl.
The photo, taken at the Myrtle Beach, S.C., pavilion, shows my first carousal ride. I was too young to remember the specifics of the trip, but I do remember the lights, the sounds and the excitement.
● ● ●
Each time I run across this photo, I smell popcorn, taste cotton candy and hear carnival music. It’s all a recollection, but one that’s real to the senses. Growing up in a family of five kids, carnivals were a frequent part of our summer recreation.
For those on a budget, carnivals provided plenty of bang for the buck. The rides, games and, of course, the food, always brought smiles to our faces.
Each of us, though, had a favorite part of the event. The boys always seemed to be drawn to the games.
Winning a stuffed animal – even if it was only 4 inches high – was a major thrill, spurring them to walk proudly through the sawdust covered paths.
My sisters seemed to prefer the fellowship of the carnival – meaning they enjoyed flirting with the boys from school who were always at the gathering en masse.
For me, it was all about the rides. After that first spin on the rooster at Myrtle Beach, I was hooked.
● ● ●
With all that’s changed in our society over the past 50 years, some things have remained satisfyingly reminiscent of those earlier days. One of those is the carnival.
Despite our current fondness for networking socially, the carnival atmosphere can bring us back to the reality of face-to-face interactions and nostalgic fun. You can’t taste the sweetness of a candied apple via Twitter, nor can you experience the true adrenaline rush of a Scrambler ride on YouTube.
The carnival is an in-person experience. It’s about laughing with friends at the fun house, burping embarrassingly after downing a corn dog and Coke and screaming outrageously from the thrill and chill of the rides.
What are the best ones? It’s personal choice.
But those on my list include the old-fashioned merry-go-round, bumper cars, haunted fun houses, Ferris wheels and tilt-a-whirls.
● ● ●
This week the carnival rolled into Bluefield as part of the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival. It’s the 38th year for the event, which brings plenty of family fun to the region.
An integral part of the festival is the James H. Drew carnival, which sets up at Bluefield City Park.
Last Thursday I strolled the grounds as workers put the finishing touches on rides and other attractions.
My main focus, however, was a giant pool with three special guests – sea lions.
Watching the beautiful creatures swim in circles around their pool, I was reminded of the simple fun of a carousal.
● ● ●
After years spent perusing the Myrtle Beach pavilion photo, I began to wonder why I was hugging a rooster instead of a pony. Aren’t carousals supposed to be all about the horses?
Taking a moment one evening to Google information about the ride, I learned its history was more special than I ever imagined.
The pavilion’s Herschell-Spillman carousel dates back to 1912, and is only one of about 15 working Herschell-Spillman carousels in the U.S. Although the ride does feature an elaborately bejeweled lead horse, this carousel is unlike those that typically feature a variety of ponies.
Instead, the Myrtle Beach carousel gives riders an assortment of animals to ride, including frogs, lions, giraffes, dragons, ostriches and, yes, roosters.
● ● ●
I don’t remember if I chose to ride the rooster, or if it happened to be the first available animal. It doesn’t really matter. Hugging the faux feather neck with Mom at my side, I got my first rush of adrenaline.
As the carousel went round and round, I could laugh and enjoy the ride, knowing Mom was ready to catch me if I fell. It was a special day – one that would be remembered for decades to come.
But such is the case with carnival moments.
— Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.