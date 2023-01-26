We are coming on a new year and new challenges. We see there are things that need to be addressed and positive changes made.
For the survival of this country, we have to have a come back to America.
We see where we have mayors, governors and government officials that don't have the best interest of the people, the country, or the next generation. Double standard by media on how government is run or treated.
This needs to change and the people's voices need to be heard. Our country and the next generation depend on it.
We as a country have let our flag be desecrated and disrespected; not a word of condemnation. Our military fought for the right to wave the flag. Our fallen, who sacrificed, have a flag draped to honor them and our country.
Those who live here by choice and those who come here want to annihilate our history. Do away with our values our laws. Our Bill of Rights, our Constitution that keeps us a free country. Ask other countries about their freedoms and compare them to America.
Those 18 to 25 or older want to change change. They don't want faith, they don't want any form of sanctity. They don't feel laws should be obeyed or people held accountable for their actions.
Our country used to want to be self sustaining but now we depend on foreign countries. Whether they want to be accommodating or not.
We used to be respected some say feared. Because we stood our ground.
We respected our country and fought to keep it free. But not anymore.
When those who cross our borders are treated better than our homeless military or our homeless who sleep on the streets, things need to change.
Carole Williams
Shady Spring
