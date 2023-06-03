Nevertheless, in a letter urging Biden to approve a four-year extension for the Mountain Valley Pipeline, heavily fossil-fuel-invested West Virginia politicians Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito state: “it is imperative that FERC works to accelerate the development of domestic energy infrastructure so that Americans may have access to a reliable and affordable supply of natural gas.” Another signer, Congresswoman Carol Miller, has unabashedly cited the coal and gas industries' "full support" for her campaign.
Since the start of the fracking boom, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia’s biggest gas-producing counties, have seen declines in jobs and population according to the Ohio Valley Institute. AnMIT study further states that Pennsylvania’s unemployment rateincreased almost a full percentage point during the natural gas boom while unemployment fell in 46 other states. Moreover most fracking jobs created in Appalachia no longer exist. Prior to the release of these reports, however, our politicians had continually assured us that fossil fuel projects increase job availability.
More incredibly, Bloomberg shows that although average gas well production declines by 60 percent in the first year, extraordinarily generous government subsidies cover the cost. Thus while more and more gas wells are required to maintain output, this polluting, destructive practice is being supported by taxpayers!
A nation tied to exporting fossil fuels is NOT secure – nor is its environment. Instead, that nation is beholden to foreign governments and corporate bottom lines. Furthermore, despite subsidies, the MVP still is only about 55% complete.
Yet according to the letter, “MVP is nearly 94% constructed but is still subject to ongoing litigation and permit challenges, to the detriment of American consumers, our national security, . . and the environment”.
Toxic, rapidly depleted, creating deadly accidents on a massive scale, fossil fuels must be phased out — not enabled!
Barbara Daniels
Craigsville
