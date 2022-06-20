The snapping echoes through the kitchen like a lullaby of Appalachia.
There is a cadence to the pre-supper chore, a sound that resonates across dinner tables and back porches snuggled in the hollows and hills.
Granny’s hands are weathered and freckled.
Years of the life of a coal miner’s wife are evident in the wrinkles and crevices of her nimble fingers.
Yet she snaps green beans like a spritely teen.
First, the string is pulled – and then four to five cracks later it’s thrown in the pot.
Supper is simmering on the stove.
And, likely, there is cornbread in the oven.
Outside, the grandkids are riding bikes, or taking hikes or running around like hellions chasing lightning bugs on a summer night.
There is no need for supervision.
Kids know right from wrong and abide by the rules parents set down.
There are no video games or cellphones or internet chat rooms. Strangers steer clear of our woodland home.
The only shooting is at the basketball rim tacked to the backyard tree or with a BB gun aimed at a brother’s butt.
It only stings for a little bit.
λλλ
It’s June in West Virginia.
A time for rhododendrons and wild phlox and dandelions to stand proud and tall.
Their blooms are a testament to the hardscrabble people who choose to settle in a state where the mountains are fierce and the landscape often harsh.
It’s not easy being a mountaineer, but the benefits are worth it.
Morning fog on a mountain river is a sight deserving of sacrifice.
λλλ
Monday was West Virginia Day.
On June 20, 1863, our native land was formally admitted to the United States of America.
It came on the heels of an epic breakup.
How do two states separate?
“Sorry, Virginia, I need some space.”
“It’s not you, it’s me.”
“Let’s just take some time apart and focus on our individual needs.”
Yeah, right.
Of course it wasn’t that simple.
But in the end – or, at least, 159 years later – the two Virginias are for the most part friendly neighbors.
It’s good that the Commonwealth did not hold a grudge. The ending of a relationship can often be brutal.
λλλ
Fireflies dot the dusk landscape. Their kaleidoscope of lights remains the same today as it did so many decades ago.
And kids continue to play baseball and frisbee and football on well-worn grass.
They whoop and holler and yell, celebrating summer and the innocence of childhood in the mountains of Appalachia.
As the sky grows dark, they will likely be called inside for supper.
These days it may be take-out instead of garden-picked fare.
But as they kick off their Keds and run barefoot to the kitchen table, the origin of the meal doesn’t matter.
With hope, dinner will be served on a table inundated with love and laughter.
λλλ
Grandma passed more than a decade ago.
She moved on to the paradise above, where Grandpa and a host of other family members awaited.
It was a tearful time, but she deserved to rest in peace.
Her soul is now in heaven, but a part of her spirit remains here in West Virginia.
I hear it in the summertime, when the sound of snapping beans resonates though the mountains and valleys.
And the smell of warm cornbread fills the air.
