I am upset at the suggestion that Raleigh County build a new animal shelter, one that would euthanize after a number of days. I have volunteered many hours in various ways to help save animals. It is particularly alarming when there is an alternative solution that would most likely be cheaper and definitely more humane.
The city and county could work together to pay for an addition to the current shelter and provide money for employees to be trained to care for animals and expand the current rescue program at HSRC. It would also be necessary for them to provide money for the salaries of employees and care for the animals. This would still be cheaper than starting over with land and building. It is much more humane.
The HSRC is not owned by the city or county, but has been very generous in taking their animals for many years without an agreement. In return, the city and county have provided funds covering only a small portion of the annual budget. Most of the animals brought to the shelter come from animal control, and fill up the kennels. It is sad that the shelter has to turn away any community animals, because that’s where the bulk of the yearly budget money comes from. I do the thank yous for the HSRC, and trust me, I know.
I would encourage each of you to be a voice for the voiceless animals and ask our county and city representatives to take the humane path in helping to solve this problem, a problem which belongs to all of us. Most officials involved in this situation support working with the HSRC to avoid building a kill shelter. The HSRC wants to save these animals, but needs help to do so. I saw a picture of a beautiful puppy with a broken leg brought to HSRC by Animal Control. This puppy will be cared for by a vet and the staff, and adopted to a loving home. In a kill shelter, that puppy would have probably been sacrificed. Be a part of the cure! Thanks!
Debra Berry
Shady Spring