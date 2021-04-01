Almost every day, I hear someone complain that something “isn’t news” and asks why it was even shared within a news organization.
I used to just think it was a “new” time. It’s a social media world where content is content, and any engagement is good engagement. But turns out, it’s always been like that. So, really nothing ever changes. I like to think people like to believe each generation below them is far worse, but it’s just the same things, different time.
I’ve been going through old articles dated back from the ’20s to the ’40s in search of one specific article from the Charlette Observer. And no, I haven’t found it yet. But what I have found are some of the strangest, shocking, hilarious things I’ve read. Which would also be the things that people today would complain aren’t news – as they probably did back then, too.
Whether you were trying to be the perfect wife, there was a “girls only” section just for you. If you needed help with your child and wondered if you were an all right parent, there was a section for you that would disagree and say, “If your 18-month baby is like this now, I’m afraid what he’ll be like at 21-months.” You know, just the supportive things. Heck, there was even a story about a hung-over man who was eating hot dogs at a diner and not even paying attention to the zoo behind him. Oh, and even a story about hot dogs watching their other hot dog friend be eaten. All of the hard-hitting journalism.
And they probably wouldn’t have had it any other way – and neither do I, years later. But maybe I’m just a sucker for culture-related stories. Critics complain that the only news stations put out is all bad news that strikes fear within people yet question why something more lighthearted is published.
It’s nothing personal, just something I see. It’s either the news is partnering with the government to keep people fearful and in their corner or that story must have been a result of a slow news day and shouldn’t have been written. And I don’t think that it’s anything new. I remember sitting back in a high school history class and just thinking that nothing really changes, and as I read these pieces, I had the same thought.
But you know, I bet people thought that generation that produced those pieces was a doozy. Too wild. Unkept. Can’t mother her baby correctly. I bet they wondered why it was even published.
And that’s OK. It’s just how the world goes ’round and it’s probably not going to change. So, might as well relax and enjoy it.
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is at hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.