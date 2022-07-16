Hello darkness, my old friend
I’ve come to talk with you again
Because a vision softly creeping
Left its seeds while I was sleeping
And the vision that was planted in my brain
Still remains
Within the sound of silence
Lyrics to “The Sound of Silence”
by Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel
The recent array of Supreme Court decisions appears to be divisive. They may not be the end; they may be only the beginning.
During my lifetime, I have never experienced such a divide between Red and Blue, peace and hate. True, we have learned about the Civil War, Juneteenth, Blair Mountain, Tulsa Massacre, Red Scare, McCarthyism, KKK, Taft Hartley Act and more.
Overseas, the examples were also many including the Holocaust, which impacted many in my family. But, maturing in the 1960s, there seemed to be hope and a “coming together” that was a turn from the past.
To help counter “The Ugly American” image, I was one of the first to join the Peace Corps as part of the “New Frontier.” Appalachian Volunteers and Volunteers in Service to America (VISTA) followed as part of “The Great Society” to alleviate poverty and create a new direction nationwide, particularly in Appalachia.
The Peace Corps experience was in Ghana, which was a challenge for someone from a tiny, isolated town unaware of the big picture. Ghana then was officially “non-aligned” but definitely not pro-American. President Kennedy was in negotiations with Ghana’s President Kwame Nkrumah, and six of us were part of the deal.
In fact, Ghana was one of the first countries to have Peace Corps volunteers. To make sure we would be adequate for our assignment, we were specially trained for two summers before being selected.
At my site, I was the only American, surrounded by two from the Soviet Union, a Chinese training camp, and a Ghanaian Army barracks. Our presence was deemed so risky that we had a secret code signal to evacuate. We were on the front line of the Cold War and we witnessed the coup that deposed Dr. Nkrumah.
Our job was to teach high school math and science as well as make Ghanaian friends, many of whom are still loyal to this day. Several even followed me to West Virginia Tech when I joined the faculty.
We came back to the United States and became active with the same spirit of hope. The timing was ripe for the Mountaineer Freedom Party at West Virginia University, Miners for Democracy, Black Lung Association, Civil Rights Legislation, Coal Mine Health and Safety Act, Vietnam Veterans Against the War, Disabled Miners and Widows Association, and the formation of the Southern Appalachian Labor School at West Virginia Tech. The evils of the past were easy to ignore, and the undergoing changes at that time were seductive.
But then is now.
Clearly we are in the midst of a new beginning that has signs of a new Civil War with levels of hate and violence that I never previously experienced nor envisioned. Frankly, we may be at a turning point in this country because divided we will fall. That is one lesson from prior civilizations that still rings true.
However, as Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel sang, “silence like a cancer grows” until a message is heard from the mountaintop. Support for the court’s decisions is not popular and groups like the Poor People’s Campaign, March for Our Lives and Black Lives Matter are trying their utmost to make a difference for national consciousness and unity.
Dr. Nkrumah’s Convention Peoples Party had a slogan that has always appealed to me, which was “Forward Ever, Backward Never.”
In this regard, the time is now upon us to test whether division or unity will prevail and whether we can deliver “Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness” for all Americans fairly, equally, and respectfully with justice for all.
Will there be light again?
— Dr. John P. David is director of the Southern Appalachian Labor School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.