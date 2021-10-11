What’s eating the governor?
Yes, there has been a load of issues of late on Gov. Jim Justice’s famous silver platter, none of which are playing to his favor. But let it be noted that a lot of what has been dished up has been self served piping hot.
The pandemic, certainly, has been a test for us all, the governor included, hanging around far longer than most had anticipated. But it did not have to be nearly as severe as it has been here in the Mountain State. How bad? Our numbers are among the worst in the country. If only the governor had ignored the politics and taken just a few medically informed, well-intentioned steps – like issuing mask mandates for school children, vaccinations for all state employees and those, too, working in our medical facilities and nursing homes, we almost certainly would have lowered the misery index for a whole bunch of families by trimming the number of hospitalizations, intubations and funerals.
Yeah, yeah, yeah. Freedom from mandates. I hear you. I get your cards, unsigned letters and caustic emails. But we counted another 41 dead on Sunday and the state total approaches 4,000. That’s a bunch of body bags for such a small state, and, as the governor has said, more will certainly follow.
What about their freedoms?
Listen, from all evidence that is out there, I suspect that the state is now pulling back from its peak of Covid cases in this latest surge. That’s the welcome news. But because there is but 50 percent of the state’s residents who have been vaccinated, the next surge is certainly somewhere down this road we are traveling together. With winter dead ahead, with the holiday season typically the time of year we all share indoor spaces, yeah, most definitely, I see a surge coming home for the holidays.
During the pandemic presser today, even the governor said, “I worry about the cold weather.”
OK, governor, you can do something about that, right?
No. Big Jim will govern his way. Be that as it may, the resiliency of this highly contagious disease seems to be wearing on the governor and putting him in a foul mood.
Maybe it’s the pressure of this never-ending plague. Maybe it’s one personal business lawsuit after another weighing on the governor, one court case after another, all speaking to the same unflatering caricature of a coal baron who is late to pay his bills and his taxes. Maybe he’s disappointed at the ineffectiveness of his Do It for Babydog marketing plan to incentivize people to roll up a sleeve. Maybe it’s the governor’s legacy that will get buried beneath a dump of Covid data, served up on a silver dish.
Whatever it is, the governor is on edge.
A few weeks ago, after being denied the boys basketball head coaching position at Greenbrier East High School while our state was being battered by Covid-19, the governor – ever the litigious fellow – threatened to drag school board members before a judge.
Instead, he fired off a letter to the school board, addressing its “hate” towards him personally and how the board had acted in a “vile” and “manifestly arbitrary and capricious” manner.
What he could have said was that he was withdrawing from consideration for the job. Sorry for the kerfuffle. End of story.
But, no. That would have been too gracious.
We all remember when the governor, coaching the East High girls basketball team, called the Woodrow girls team “a bunch of thugs” during an especially tense meeting between the two rivals.
Forget the racial overtones in his choice of language to label a team with a Black coach and many Black players from one of the more racially diverse high schools in the state, but never forget that he called a group of teenage girls in a state that he governs – children whom he says time and time again that he loves – a derogatory name.
What kind of person says such a thing?
And just last week, after Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin sent Justice and legislative leaders a letter asking for a special session to deal with homelessness, mental health issues and substance abuse, the governor went off during his pandemic presser, saying the mayor’s proposal was nothing more than a political ploy to cover up her administrative shortcomings. At one point, he referred to Goodwin as “Amy baby.”
Now, what kind of leader does that?
The governor is adopting the persona of a bully who is used to getting what he wants. Only now, he is being denied. There is no end in sight to the pandemic, he will not be coaching the Greenbrier boys this winter and, God forbid, the mayor of the state’s largest city should have the temerity to ask her governor to call on the Legislature to address social problems, long the affliction of this state.
Not sure what’s sticking in the governor’s craw, but he needs to find some medicine.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald. To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.