Thankfully, while they come from different political parties, both of West Virginia’s U.S. senators,
Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito, were on board with the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program in a 2021 infrastructure law. Now, $1.21 billion is coming to the Mountain State for a long-awaited and past-due delivery of high-speed internet to each and every nook and cranny in a sparsely populated rural state where the cost of providing access is notoriously expensive.
It is unfortunate that the state’s two representatives, Carol Miller and Alex Mooney, couldn’t see the light of day on the bill or the benefits that are about to unfold for businesses and individuals in the state, sticking to party dogma of not supporting anything from the Democratic side of the aisle.
But West Virginia is one of 19 states receiving more than $1 billion, and most of those states, curiously, are politically red, represented by Republicans in Congress who voted along with Miller and Mooney.
Thankfully, enough senators did exactly what Capito did – ignored the party politics and voted in the best interest of their constituents and country. Thumbs up to Sens. Manchin and Capito. Miller and Mooney? Do better.
Congratulations to Kristi Williams Dumas
for being named and installed as the 2023-24 Rotary Club president here in Beckley. She becomes the first person of color to be elected to lead the local service organization.
“Today, we take our biggest step as a club in embracing the tenets of diversity, equity, inclusion, accessibility, and belonging,” she said. “Rotary is for everyone.”
Thumbs up to both Dumas and local Rotarians.
Gov. Jim Justice needs to pay his bills – on time.
Recently, a federal judge ordered companies owned by the governor’s family to make more than $400,000 in payments that were part of an agreement with federal officials and then missed. As reported by Brad McElhinny of MetroNews, the order came down the same day Justice made public statements urging less public attention on his companies’ financial conflicts. The governor bragged about his family’s track record of eventually making good on debts.
Well, we’re a little stuck on “eventually.” And we’re mindful of just how often this seems to happen to the state’s first family. This particular case stems from 2014-2019 when 23 Justice companies failed to pay mine safety fines of $4.78 million, according to federal prosecutors.
That is a lot of money – and a long time coming.
Come on, governor. Get on the stick. It’s a bad look for you and the state.
But maybe that doesn’t bother you. Well, it’s a thumbs down in our book.
