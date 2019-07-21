Editor’s note: This editorial, which originally ran on Sunday, had a section repeated. This is the corrected version.
Remember when America put a man on the moon?
Remember when JFK set our nation’s sights on the stars? Speaking before Congress in 1961, the president proposed that the U.S. “should commit itself to achieving the goal, before this decade is out, of landing a man on the Moon and returning him safely to the Earth.”
Remember when this country held shared aspirations? This great country of ours, imperfect as it is, conquered the Nazis in World War II and, having seen the death camps of Auschwitz, Belzec, Chelmno, Majdanek, Sobibor and Treblinka, vowed, “Never again.”
During tumultuous racial times when segregation battles raged in city streets and at college admissions offices across the South, we assured all citizens of the United States of their democratic rights via the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and access to the ballot box via the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
In 1987, President Ronald Reagan stood at the Brandenburg Gate in West Berlin and challenged the old Soviet Union to “tear down this wall” and to let freedom in.
Remember all of that? That was and is America.
It would be easy to forget our nation’s promise and potential, given the social and political divisions that are weakening our country from within.
Does anyone remember the cost of the Apollo space program that carried man to the moon? It was $25.4 billion back then, $152 billion in today’s dollars. Was the country on board? Hardly. According to a Gallup poll at that time, 58 percent of the American public was against the idea.
What do we remember of that remarkable journey? We think it was the achievement, the accomplishment of an impossible challenge. We took pride in that.
On July 20, 1969, Americans turned to black and white television screens, watching Neil Armstrong take man’s first step on the lunar surface – before the turn of the decade, so noted. Later that night, many Americans stepped outside, gazed up at the heavens and wondered, “What next?”
America, in those moments, seemed aspirational, didn’t it? Confident and courageous, too. Ever since we heard “The Eagle has landed,” the common response, whenever faced with what seemed like an insurmountable problem, has been, yes, of course the U.S. can fix that. We are, after all, the country that put a man on the moon.
There is nothing beyond our collective imagination, scientific knowledge and good ol’ American ingenuity that can escape our grasp.
But lately, we seem more interested in stirring the pot of racial animus, driving wedges between our many people, developing purity tests for those who wish to share in the American dream just as our ancestors did, laying aside civility and common purpose in the process. There are cowards among us who choose, instead, to prey on the most vulnerable. Because that is easy.
And now, following President Trump’s lead in his attack against an American citizen and sitting member of Congress – who not so coincidently happens to be a small, brown-skinned woman who immigrated to the United States as a child refugee from war-torn Somalia – many attending a campaign rally in North Carolina this past week broke out into a chant, “Send her back. Send her back.”
It was repugnant.
How will we, as a country, face the challenges of our times, from global warming to wealth inequality, from growing nuclear tensions to the opioid drug crisis, from health care to school safety, from poverty to – yes – immigration? How will we ever cure cancer if we can’t tend to the disease sickening the American soul?
How can we appreciate the diversity of opinion in our debates and, at the end of the day, come together to legislate progress for our country?
What makes this American experience unique among all the world’s nations is that we are and have always been a nation of immigrants.We do, indeed, draw our strength as a nation from our myriad differences, our power of purpose from our unity. E pluribus unum – out of many, one.
It might be a good time to revisit another Kennedy quote. In his inaugural address, the young president – he of Irish ancestory – challenged citizens with this famous clip: “Ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country.”
We have fallen far from our shared aspirations, far from our better angels, far from sacrifice, far from a glorious moon landing just 50 years ago.
It is time we find a path forward out of this mess. That is our mission, now. This is our moon shot.