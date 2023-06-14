My dad was the greatest dad in the world. I am certain that on this coming Father’s Day, almost everyone feels that way about their dad.
Mine was born in 1923, one of eleven children on a small farm in southern West Virginia. He often said that even though there was never enough money, he never went hungry. He graduated from Mark Twain High School in 1941. Although that was the end of his formal education, it was just the beginning of his life of learning. While fighting in the South Pacific, he was hospitalized with appendicitis. While awaiting surgery, the hospital was evacuated. When he died 53 years later, he still had his appendix.
He married his high school sweetheart after the war and began his long career in the coal mines, a career that would ultimately lead to his death of black lung disease in 1999. Always active in the union, he became president of District 29 of the UMWA in 1977. In this position, he was able to help many of his fellow workers get the benefits they deserved and make the industry a little safer. He met and worked with many important and influential people during his term including Robert Byrd, Jay Rockefeller, Hubert Humphrey and Bill Clinton.
Although a bit gruff, he was a loving father, always expecting the best from his children. He was a loving grandfather and great grandfather. I miss him every day.
Joan Saunders Miller
Akron, OH
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.