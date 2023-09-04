Labor Day is a day we pay tribute to workers who have contributed their strength and prosperity to make America a wonderful place to live, for which I’m very grateful. Although we live in a discouraging culture, we as Christians need a thankful attitude that we can voice among our fellow Christians and anyone we come in contact with. Galatians 5:22-23 says: “The fruit of the spirit is love, joy, peace, long-suffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness, temperance; against such there is no law.” We need to live this verse all the time.
As the world’s darkness grows and seeks to pull Christians down emotionally and spiritually, our encouraging words can make a huge impact on the people we come in contact with. Many people need encouragement, and it helps so much when we express thanks and appreciation for even the so-called “little things” in life. I believe it is an attitude God would have us keep every day.
The Bible has many scriptures encouraging us to be thankful, give thanks, and to live a thanks-filled life that we can express to others as well. 1 Thessalonians 5:8 says: “In every thing give thanks; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.” Psalms 107:1 says: “O give Thanks unto the Lord, for he is good.”
Many, many times our giving some sort of thanks or a compliment to others can lift their spirits all day. It should be a big part of our daily walk on this earth. As you enjoy our last holiday for the summer, tell someone thanks and you appreciate them. Finally, I want to share this short poem by Vern McLellan: “I shall not pass this way but once, any good thing that I can do or any kindness that I can show, let me do it now. Let me not defer it or neglect it for I shall not pass this way again.”
Bonnie Galford
Wayside
