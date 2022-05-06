As we approach America’s traditional special day known as Mother’s Day, perhaps we should pause to remember and grieve over the loss of over 65 million babies that were put to death even before they had a chance to live.
Life does begin at conception regardless of what Planned Parenthood delivers as lies to those who choose to step into their facilities. David the psalmist wrote, “Your eye saw my substance, being yet unformed. And in Your Book they all were written, the days fashioned for me, when as yet there were none of them.” (Psalm 139:16). God has a plan for every person before they are formed in the womb.
According to the Bible, there is no pro-life versus pro-choice debate. The fact is that the opposite of pro-life is pro-death. This is what those who support abortion promote.
Deuteronomy 30:19, which Moses called to the people, reads, “I call heaven and earth as witnesses today against you, that I have set before you life and death, blessing and cursing; therefore choose life, that both you and your descendants may live.” God’s choice is always life as each one of us should also choose life.
How wonderful and such a blessing for parents to celebrate life of a child given to them as a perfect gift from God. Happy and blessed are those who have chosen life for their unborn child as they truly can celebrate Mother’s Day this year.
Sandy Dupree
Union