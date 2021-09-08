Twenty years ago Saturday, on my morning drive to work at The News & Observer in Raleigh, NC, I was listening to Don Imus and his radio talk show cast of characters, as was my habit. Not sure what the outrageous topic du jour was, but I am certain it was at least a tad provocative, if not unruly, bombastic and insulting as Imus almost always was. But I do recall that there were sketchy reports of what seemed to be a mildly curious case of a small aircraft – twin props, perhaps – that had flown into one of the Twin Towers at the World Trade Center in New York City.
Whatever had occupied my reverie during the half-hour commute from Durham that morning – meetings to attend, schedules to produce, photos to review, pages to draw, how the family would celebrate a daughter’s upcoming birthday, her fourth, and where to go for lunch – it would be always and forever overcome and lost to events of the day, buried in the rubble.
By the time I had parked, Imus had given way to special coverage by the pros at NBC News. But even at that point, the plane was not being described as an airliner. One eyewitness said the plane had had difficulty flying before it crashed into the building. And a news anchor said it appeared from her camera angle that the plane was imbedded in the upper floors of one of the towers.
Whatever it was, I thought, I could quickly catch up in the quiet of my office where the world was but a click away. Coffee would come first.
So I turned the ignition off, grabbed the keys and my satchel and walked the block to the newspaper building. There, just past the guard’s desk in the front lobby, I stepped into the elevator and let it take me to the third floor where it emptied me into a narrow hallway. To the left, a suite of executive offices. To the right and just around the corner, the newsroom.
Even at this early hour – right around 9 a.m. – the room seemed unusually quiet. There were a few reporters and editors having hushed telephone conversations, reading copy, writing stories, but most – a couple dozen, as I remember – had gathered in a loose crowd towards the front of the room where two televisions, perched high side by side and tuned to different channels, were showing both towers billowing smoke.
Over the course of the next three to four hours, this newsroom – this is before widespread use of the internet to disseminate news – would produce a Bulldog, a no-frills, early afternoon print edition of the paper, telling readers what we knew at the time.
I knew, even at this early hour, that I would need to get up and running. I called for backup design help and then started pulling Bulldog pages together, drawing some, producing others, the photos and stories fed to me by a single editor, Rob, who was trying to make sense of the enormity of the story while taking feeds from other editors.
My day was a blur, spent entirely in my office in front of a computer screen where, first, pages for the Bulldog were built, and then later, the front and several inside pages for a hefty final edition that would land the next morning in front yards all across our market.
At one point, just an hour after arriving at work, Rob came by the office. I knew he did not come empty handed. In a short amount of time we had made solid progress. On the cover, we would have one photo, one large headline and decks in other sizes and styles depending, again, on what we could say. As the stories changed, we would tear up parts of pages or whole pages and start all over again. On the front, I was testing photo play, each and every picture saying clearly that something terrible had visited our country. I heard Rob, stepping into the office, say, “Down.”
“Which one?” I asked, as if it made a difference.
“Both.”
Later, four planes, he would tell me, not two.
I did not see any televised coverage of the attack until I got home in the early morning of September 12, technically the day after. It was around 2:30 a.m. My blinders at work had been so tight, keeping me focused, that I had little idea as to the totality of the attack and our report.
Like many of our readers, after just a couple of hours of sleep, I retrieved the paper from the front yard, sat at the breakfast table and, sipping hot coffee, started turning pages to the biggest story in my lifetime.
We, as a country, would never again be the same.
All I wanted at that hour, on this day, was to plan a birthday party. And yet I heard myself think, while reading about the terrorists, “Kill them. Kill them all.”
It wasn’t just our country that had been changed.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald.