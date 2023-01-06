I understand from reading the newspaper that our newly elected representatives and the governor are sitting on millions of surplus taxpayer dollars. Meanwhile, homeless children of all ages are placed in homes or facilities where these children may be physically or mentally abused or isolated. In addition, some of our veterans may be in need of shelter, food and medical care.
Why? Why I ask regarding the West Virginia citizens tolerating this situation or showing little interest? Some of the excuses are: lack of staff, lack of space, and, of course, lack of financial support. Why are drug addicts given more money to buy more drugs and, thus, neglect more children?
Think about this: There is a very large and somewhat empty building near Beckley at one time called Pinecrest Hospital. This area was at one time almost a city within itself. It had medical and nursing staff, kitchens, dining rooms, a pharmacy, a surgical unit, an X-ray lab, outpatient services, a dentist, laundry, theater and social services. There was even a farm to provide food; meat was on the property. The facility also had a school. In the past, this unit provided many needed jobs for men and women with pay and benefits. Why is this large facility sitting empty and under-utilized?
How about these ideas:
1. Use some of the millions of surplus taxpayer dollars to update this facility.
2. Hire families presently providing homes for children and veterans.
3. Consider placing nursing and medical students there along with social workers, a pharmacy, a psychiatric program, dietitians, aides, teachers, farmers and ministers.
This would encompass all phases of health care needs. Why pour money down the drain where addicts have no intention to stop taking drugs? Do something now and give these children a chance to grow up into responsible adults. At least the present governor and newly elected representatives could take a look at a better way to spend money to give our children a chance. Please help veterans to know we appreciate their service to our country. Tell the drug addicts to take a long walk off a short bridge. Thus, tax money could be utilized more effectively.
Helen C. Thomas
Shady Spring
