It was late at night. The hour when restaurants close and workers are buckled in their car, ready to go home. It’s also the hour when phone chargers break and parking close to a gas station entrance seems like the safest option to get what is needed and run back out within seconds.
But at night, when everything is closing, there is one more thing that can be seen. It’s found in the dumpsters. Sometimes folks even beg for things to be taken so they don’t have to contribute. For me, I saw it when I stepped into the gas station after work in desperate need of a phone charger. A woman from a pizza restaurant was standing at the register trying to hand out pizzas that had been made but had to be thrown out that night.
“Please take them,” she had said. “I just want to go home, but don’t want them to go to waste.”
It was then that it clicked for me. What could it be? At night, there is nothing more obvious than corporate greed.
Corporate greed is when the big guys in their penthouses thousands of miles away make all their money for the day and decide that their thousands of establishments only have one option for the leftover food: the dumpster. Maybe they’re unaware of how many people go hungry or how much of their food is going to waste. Maybe they’ve never had to witness a family in need of food for the day. In what way is throwing away perfectly good food a means of passive income, but for the raccoons on their nightly stroll?
But food waste isn’t something that just happens at one or two establishments. It happens within restaurants, grocery stores and anywhere else that has food. According to Feeding America, 108 billion pounds of food is wasted in the United States every year. That’s over $160 billion worth of food. The stats also state that almost 40 percent of all food in the nation is wasted.
Meanwhile, 1 in 7 people in West Virginia face hunger and 1 in 5 children, according to Feeding America. A report from the USDA said that more than 35 million people in the United States faced hunger in 2019. Since the pandemic began, the stats might be higher.
But it doesn’t make sense. With so much food going to waste, why are so many people in our nation and state going hungry? I understand that it could be difficult to figure out the logistics, but when there is a small solution to someone’s hunger (even one family) standing right in front of our eyes, something should be done.
In hollers, communities and towns, when neighbors grow gardens, most folks try their best to give their produce to someone, so nothing goes bad. They know how much they have and what could go bad. So, maybe they need to teach those in corporate positions a few lessons. Not about farming, but about community.
Because at night, one can really see that corporate greed is one of the most rotten apples that humanity has ever seen.
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.