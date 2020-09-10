It has been approximately six months in the making, and now the time has come for school to begin. This will be a school year like none other. There will be students who will board school buses to head to their school buildings, those who turn on devices for virtual learning and others will rely on a variety of resources to engage with their teachers. The Covid-19 pandemic has not given up on us, as it is still among us. For that reason, West Virginians can’t give up on one another either. Now more than ever, it is imperative for members of the community to support and protect one another.
When the state hunkered down in March with hopes that the disease would blow over, our students illustrated exemplary resilience. The school year came to an end, and many of our children forged through the challenging times with dogged determination. The class of 2020 conjured the spirit of the greatest generation and resorted to sheer tenacity to finish academic courses and forego tradition with delayed graduations, canceled proms and missed opportunities to say one last goodbye to teachers and friends.
Now, here we are, full of questions as we stand on the threshold of a new school year. Our lives are dictated by a four-tiered color scale. Will our counties be green, we will creep up to yellow, and how can we stay away from orange and red?
My challenge to everyone is to continue to sacrifice today to enjoy more freedom tomorrow. Practicing best health protocols such as using masks, social distancing and limiting travel, will lead to lower community transmission of Covid-19. The temptation is there for us to resort to our old ways of maneuvering about without a care in the world, but we do have to take the time to exercise the precautions that will cut down on the transmission of the disease.
Don’t give up and don’t give in. We all want to resume life as it was. The most direct route to making this happen is to listen to our health experts and follow the protocols. We need to be vigilant in controlling the disease. If we do this, school, extracurriculars and athletics will be permitted to continue.
While the likelihood of a vaccination may be promising, we live in the present and our best chances of community recovery lie with the decisions we make every day. The choices we make today will be manifest in about five to 14 days – the time period that it takes Covid-19 symptoms to surface. Everyone is vested because we will only be able to make strides if we collectively get on board and make the right decisions.
Doing the right thing and encourage others to join you in doing the same. This may be the year to cancel the late-summer get-togethers and have more virtual gatherings. Maybe you limit your time outside of you core group to protect your health.
The bottom line is that good community health will lead to more school activities. For those who were able to fully enjoy the rites of passage of high school and fondly remember those days, please do all that you can to mitigate the disease so that the class of 2021 will be able to enjoy the same.
As for those youngsters who have a lifetime of experiences ahead of them, take heed and live cautiously, because those among us that are a little bit older still have plenty of life to live as well.
— Miller Hall of Beckley is President of the West Virginia Board of Education.