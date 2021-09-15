Gov. Jim Justice is delivering mixed messages at a particularly perilous time.
At Wednesday morning’s pandemic press briefing in Charleston, the governor, after encouraging the many unvaccinated among us to roll up a sleeve to quell the ravages of Covid 19, was adamant that the Bridge Day Commission give the green light to the annual October event just up the road in Fayette County. For the uninitiated, Bridge Day is a celebration that brings together some 100,000 of your closest friends, neighbors and strangers from far and wide to hang out, drink cold beverages and listen to local bands, shoulder to shoulder, on a long slab of pavement spanning the New River Gorge. To keep everyone entertained, BASE jumpers leap off the bridge, riding the wind and a reliable chute to the riverbank 800 feet below.
It is quite a day.
But given that the Covid surge is breaking records and bodies right and left, and remembering the governor’s warning just days ago of a terribly cold and dark Covid winter ahead, you might say Big Jim had suddenly executed a U-turn in the middle of his own more serious and somber messaging, taking a leap of faith that all would be A-OK in the not-so-distant future.
Happy days are here again, apparently.
Well, no. No they aren’t.
In fact, it’s difficult following the governor’s lead. In the very same press conference he was saying that he “was not convinced” that masks are helping stem the Covid tide in any significant way, then later imploring people to wear masks in crowded social settings.
Which is it, governor? Or do you just want it both ways? You know, appeasing both sides, the vaxxed and the unvaxxed.
At the pandemic briefing, the governor read 35 names of West Virginians who had died in the past two days from Covid-related complications. In the past week, there has been an average of 16 such deaths a day. And the Department of Health and Human Resources daily tally on Wednesday showed a positive test rate of 10.85 percent, the tenth consecutive day in double digits. The cumulative rate is now at 5.57 percent, closing in on the Feb. 2 record of 5.70 percent.
In Fayette County, the transmission rate for the highly infectious disease was at a seven-day rolling average of 107.13 per 100,000 in population – one of the highest rates in the state. Just a week ago the rate was 56.6.
The seven-day trend line showed 333 Covid cases in the county with two deaths. On Wednesday morning, there were 759 active cases. One week ago? 606.
All of those numbers are pointing in the wrong direction.
Regardless, the governor wants a party, despite all evidence to the contrary.
So, he said at the morning presser, that he talked with Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby last Friday to explore how state agencies should handle Bridge Day this year, and then said “our DOT and our State Police and Tourism Department are ready to handle this event and they’ll do what they need to do” to bring it to fruition.
Wouldn’t you know it, just hours later, the Bridge Day Commission voted 4-2 to move forward with planning for the big day. Voting in favor? Two votes came from representatives from the state Division of Highways and the State Police.
Fayette County sheriff and commissioner Mike Fridley wanted to cancel the event. So, too, did Becky Sullivan, the Bridge Day Commission chair who also serves as the county’s Chamber of Commerce representative.
The governor cast the event as a chance, essentially, to sell our state to others, putting a spotlight, as the governor said on Wednesday, “on our state again.”
Be careful what you ask for, governor. The glare of media attention may carry a message that you did not intend.
Wasn’t but a week ago that the Covid surge had elevated West Virginia to the dubious distinction of being first in the nation in the speed at which Covid cases were rising.
And it wasn’t but a week ago that modeling by the national Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington was predicting the state would hit 31 deaths on Sept. 28. A worse case scenario by the IHME had the state running up 56 deaths a day into mid-October – right about the same time as people would be crowding the New River Bridge, largely unmasked.
A worse case scenario by the IHME had the state running up 56 deaths a day into mid-October – right about the same time as people would be crowding a bridge, largely unmasked.
And in the midst of all of this, the health professionals on the ground are being ignored.
Health care worker Lacy Burdette, addressing the Bridge Day Commission via Zoom, had a question. Maybe the governor has an answer.
If and when a Bridge Day participant is injured or has a health issue, or local citizens require a hospital visit during that time, “What is the plan for where these people are going to go, and how are we going to make sure we keep our community safe?”
Teri Harlan, Fayette County Health Department administrator, said staging the event was “incredibly irresponsible as a community.”
We know there are folks who want Bridge Day in the worst way possible, and that may be just what they get.
We also know that civic leaders in other cities and towns around the region have struggled with similar decisions. We all love TOOT in Lewisburg, Chili Night in Beckley and Autumnfest in Princeton not to mention fall football Saturdays in Milan Puskar Stadium.
But goodness gracious, folks, there are 27,674 known active cases of Covid in the state right now. And even if that number starts pulling back in the days and weeks ahead, as we hope, Dr. Clay Marsh, our state’s Covid czar, has told us that hospitalizations and deaths will continue to rise. That’s how this works.
So, given all of that, is this really the time to be partying on a bridge in a state that lags most others in vaccination rates? In reckless behavior that the national media can’t help but notice?
Or should we be taking heed of the advice of our medical professionals?
Governor?
