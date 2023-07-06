There are few initiatives – both exciting and ambitious – that we will cheer louder for in the days, months and years ahead than Candice Meade’s grand vision for downtown Beckley. She is pitching an 81-room, upscale, luxurious destination hotel where the empty Chase Bank building sits. The project would include her successful cake art bakery – Posh Manna Cake Art – plus a cafe, a fine dining restaurant and speakeasy, casual rooftop dining, a lounge and venue space.
Meade would be tapping into the tourism economy of southern West Virginia and the New River Gorge National Park & Preserve like no one else is attempting on such a grand scale. She would establish a partnership with the WVU Institute of Technology, especially its school’s culinary, hospitality, tourism and accounting programs, to offer employment opportunities.
For those who would sell Meade short, know that she has a track record of success both in her cake business and in real estate and she seems particularly determined, driven and strategic. She has established important partnerships and communications with WV Hive, the New River Gorge Development Authority and the city and with builders and architects and investors.
She has feasibility studies and nothing, so far, has dissuaded her from her pursuit.
Her perspective is refreshingly honest and measured.
“With each piece of information, we knew that we needed to keep going,” she told Jeri Knowlton for a recent story in The Register-Herald. “And I guess that was the whole mindset, even now … let’s see where this takes us. And if it’s a no, then we’ll go back to the beginning, to the original idea and we’ll just stop at that point and figure out where things will land. And each time we would go further, doors would open.”
We wish Meade – and the fate of downtown Beckley, for that matter – nothing but the very best and look forward to patronizing her business on down the road.
This is a big thumbs up.
