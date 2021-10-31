No question, major entryways into Beckley and Raleigh County need more than a simple sprucing up, more than trimming back a couple of briar patches or taking a small chain saw to a thatch of volunteer trees. Certainly, the effort needs more than mere lip service and a one-day litter sweep. The Gateways Project, spearheaded by the Beckley–Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce with a supporting cast of the Division of Highways, the City of Beckley and the Raleigh County commissioners, is a worthy and major undertaking and it has our support.
As we build more attractive introductions to our communities, we need to be mindful about doing the work in a top-shelf manner that is fully representative of the people who live here. We should not attempt to cut corners and pull some stunt that embarrasses us as a community.
And yet that is exactly what happened recently when it was publicly revealed that Raleigh County commissioners, acting on behalf of the beautification project, had taken possession of a 1.2-acre piece of property via eminent domain – for the cut-rate offer of $1,000.
It wasn’t just that the offer was so obviously and insultingly below market vaue. But more damning was that the county, through its agents, tried to roll a Black couple in the process. There is nothing that speaks quite so loudly and clearly about the character of a place than when the powers that be try to take advantage of a racial minority.
Well, we have some news for you: That’s not who we are, and somebody owes someone an apology – and a much better offer.
Shauntell and Michael Durgan, who own the property in question in Glen Morgan on U.S. 19, recently appeared before the Raleigh County Commission to question the process by which their property was claimed as well as the offer.
Their commercial property, which they paid about $40,000 for and was listed at $59,000, was once the site of their restaurant, Yesterday’s on the Creek Bar and Grill. It had been reduced to rubble by a fire.
Later, saying what remained was a safety hazard, the county leveled the rest of the property, which included a basement slab and some walls. The couple was left with a sloping dirt lot, not a basement slab, and a $2,500 lien on the property for the cost of the demolition.
Shauntell Durgan said the couple intended to keep the property and park a food truck and set up tables on the remaining concrete slab.
And now, “We just want what’s fair,” Shauntell Durgan told commissioners at the the meeting a week ago this past Tuesday.
Raleigh County Commission President Dave Tolliver said the commissioners, at a staff meeting, had decided to hire a certified appraiser to verify the value of the property.
Once the apprisal is complete, Tolliver said, Raleigh County Commission Attorney Bill Roop would be in touch with the Durgans.
Shauntell and Michael Durgan both said they were pleased with the decision to have an appraisal, but – like the rest of us – question why that wasn’t done prior to the eminent domain claim.
“(Roop) is doing it backward,” Shauntell Durgan said. “He is trying to cover his self because he was trying to get it cheap. He knows a commercial property that’s 1.2 acres is worth more than a thousand dollars.
“He thought that we were ignorant and wasn’t going to fight it,” she said. “When he put in (the court filings) ‘fair price’ – a thousand dollars? That’s just like a slap in the face, like he gave me a dollar and told me to go home, little girl.”
Shauntell Durgan said she has also filed a civil rights claim with the Raleigh County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) for the way she believes Raleigh County has attempted to bully its way into taking the property.
“I think that race always plays into it especially if you’re female,” she said. “It just doesn’t make sense. If they’re doing something for the community and it’s going to bring jobs and build the community up, I’m all for it. But why do I have to suffer? They need to be fair to us.”
Roop has defended the manner in which he and the county have gone about their business, saying the commission has followed state code.
And that is all well and good, but does not excuse the county from making a fair and resonable offer for the land, as it should have done. Our government should not be in the business of seeking to take advantage of its citizens, regardless of economic or social station. It should seek fairness, period, in all such matters.
As a community we can get all gussied up and look as clean, bright and attractive as any dot on the map. But if we are bulldozing racial minorities to take their property for the sake of a brand new pair of dress shoes, then we are headed down the wrong path – and that news will get out in front of us.
People will know.
If there is a do-over on this matter, we would suggest the county and the chamber find it. Then, we can all get back to putting our better face forward.