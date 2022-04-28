In a world full of questions and uncertainty, one thing will always be sure: No matter how many times I see a Tesla out and about in the real world, I will always have the need to tell whomever I run into next that I saw a Tesla.
And sure, these electric cars aren’t anything to be compared to flying cars or anything. Yet, they are the new technology of the day that surely will be the symbol of a generation. They’re eye-catching, completely innovative and supposedly good for the planet.
So, one would think that the man in charge of it all, Elon Musk, would have more plans to change the world and make it greener. But he is shooting toward the sky with his dreams and goals, as Musk is also the CEO of SpaceX.
But recently, he realized that he didn’t have enough on his internet resume and decided to buy something else. However, he claims it’s for free speech.
Like I must tell everyone that I know that I saw a Tesla, Musk has to go and tell everyone about free speech.
A few weeks ago, Musk was set to be appointed to Twitter’s 11-person board. The term would continue for about two years. The social networking company had tossed an invitation for him to join the board because he had recently upped his sizable stake in the company, making him its largest shareholder. So the folks at Twitter thought it seemed like a good idea to have him join the team.
But minds can change.
Shortly after the company had decided that Musk would be on the board, they backtracked.
Then, Musk pulled $44 billion out of his wallet and offered it to buy the entire company. After an initial pause, Twitter accepted his offer, making it a private company.
All in the name of free speech.
He hasn’t said if he wants to give President Trump his Twitter account back yet, even though the former president has said don’t bother, but these are all the things that he must think about.
But yes, a man really gave billions of dollars to own a social media company so that he could post and say whatever he wants online. Because was it really about what he could post or free speech for everyone?
Yes, the same man who owns Tesla and SpaceX.
But everyone can claim to promote free and open speech, but what does it mean within a company? In recent interviews, this seems to be an aspect that he’s still thinking about, as free speech might look different to every single person alive, especially when it pertains to a company. It’s almost like a little boy whose friends had placed a bet that he couldn’t buy out that company. And in the end of those types of stories, the doubting friends always lose the bet. Was it just something that he had to prove?
These billions of dollars could have gone to help make the world a greener place, donating to organizations and promoting green initiatives.
So, maybe he believes that something needs to change within our social sphere. Or, he just had to win a bet against his friends.
I am sure he will tell us – because, you know, free speech.
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.