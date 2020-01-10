THUMBS UP to Josi Davis, a 12-year-old champion rodeo rider and survivor. Diagnosed at the Pittsburgh Children’s Hospital at the age of 4 with immune deficiency syndrome and Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, she refuses to give up and happily admits horses and rodeo are her life. Josi mostly competes in rodeos in West Virginia and Virginia, but she will be on the road to North Carolina later this month, with a trip to Ohio later in the year.
THUMBS UP to the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) for experimenting with an unexpected method of combating burnout among its hard-working medical students: the use of open art studios, where aspiring physicians can relax, socialize and let their creativity flow. The school provides all the necessary art supplies and can offer instruction and guidance as needed.
THUMBS UP to Concord University for being recognized as one of the nation’s best schools for affordability by Washington Monthly. Concord is ranked No. 65 among the 267 institutions on the publication’s 2019 Best Bang for the Buck Rankings: Southeast. Concord’s ranking is the highest among the public West Virginia colleges and universities named in the report.
THUMBS UP to Everett Frazier, of Oceana, appointed as the new West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles commissioner. Frazier has worked in various roles within the auto industry for more than 30 years, including 25 years in managerial positions. Most recently, he worked as the director of operations at the Thornhill GM Superstore in Logan County.
THUMBS UP to Gov. Jim Justice for earmarking $3.3 million in his budget for the creation of a second branch of the Mountaineer Challenge Academy to be located in Montgomery. The Upper Kanawha Valley, with the loss of West Virginia University Tech a few years ago, has been struggling to keep its head above water. Further utilizing the campus should help beat back the economic decline. The academy, based at Camp Dawson in Kingwood, Preston County, focuses on eight core components with its cadets: academic excellence, life coping skills, job skills, health and hygiene, responsible citizenship, service to the community, leadership/followership and physical fitness.
THUMBS UP to a handful of bands and Weathered Ground Brewery in Cool Ridge for putting together a benefit on Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m. for Nate Poland and Tori Lilly, who lost all their possessions and home to a fire on Dec. 30. Both Poland and Lilly are active in the music community, which is why local bands The Kind Thieves, Matt Mullins & The Bringdowns and Leeroy Green & The Meanies immediately came together to organize the event to raise enough money to give their friends a fresh start in the new year.