No More Taxpayer Handouts to Coal Companies
As divided as West Virginia seems to be, I believe we can all agree on one thing – no one likes seeing taxpayer money being used for handouts. Well, except for those receiving it. In March 2022, West Virginia passed SB1 which commits $50 million dollars of taxpayer money in handouts. SB1 creates a mining mutual insurance company (MMIC) for coal companies unable to get a bond from the free market to reclaim their sites.
Federal law requires that coal companies have to put up bonds that would adequately cover their reclamation costs, ensuring the taxpayer is not liable for the company’s financial decisions.
West Virginia went a different route that doesn’t include a bond for the full cost of reclamation; this was intended to encourage coal companies to provide jobs. Instead, a Special Reclamation Fund (SRF) was created to cover costs for bankrupt companies that did not reclaim their mine sites.
The SRF is funded by a tax of 27.9 cents/ton of coal mined. However, with mining in decline there is less of a tax base and a greater need for these funds, creating a likely default of the SRF. This makes it harder for coal companies to get their bonds because insurance companies fear the increased likelihood of bankruptcy. The Legislature decided to use taxpayer money to create the MMIC in order to provide bonds to failing coal companies, especially those that cannot otherwise compete in the free market. The $50 million is just a band-aid on this major problem but has opened the door to funding this bail-out system that is predicted to ultimately cost taxpayers as much as $1 billion, according to the West Virginia Environmental Council.
Now due to the inevitable switch to renewable energy, the mining jobs are gone, our air and water have been polluted, and mountains have been flattened. Meanwhile, our government is giving handouts to the same companies, many of which are owned out-of-state, that left our workers behind with a damaged place to live.
There is an opportunity for the renewable energy sector to succeed and provide us with high-paying jobs during this energy transition. For example, this can be done through installing power plant-scale solar systems or wind turbines. Other states have been able to successfully implement these projects on reclaimed mines. But if the coal companies are not willing or able to reclaim their own mines and instead push the responsibility onto the taxpayer, the likelihood of those projects diminish.
Our money should not be used for this government-run insurance company and our future opportunities should not be dampened by companies looking for a handout. We need to raise the limits for mining bonds to ensure that the companies pay for the reclamation of the mines they profited from, taking the financial liability off of the taxpayer.
To take action on this issue visit wvecouncil.org
Maura Ross, Executive Member of the WV Sierra Club
Shepherdstown, WV
