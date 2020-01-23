Boys
Oak Hill 42, Wyoming East 41
oak hill — Oak Hill survived a late rally against Wyoming East, coming away with a 42-41 home win over the Warriors Wednesday night
Oak Hill’s Omar Lewis went 1-for-2 at the free throw line late in the contest to give the Red Devils the lead. Lewis then came up with a key tie up with 1.4 seconds to go to help seal wth win.
Wyoming East’s Jacob Bishop scored 11 points while Jason Manns led all scorers, pouring in 19 points for Oak Hill. Jacob Perdue added 17 for the Red Devils.
Oak Hill will look to complete the Wyoming County sweep this week when it travels to Westside on Friday. Wyoming East will travel to Liberty today.
Wyoming East
Chase York 2, Caden Lookabill 8, McQuade Canada 8, Tanner Whitten 6, Jacob Bishop 11, Anthony Martin 2, Garrett Mitchell 3, Chandler Johnson 1
Oak Hill
Jacob Perdue 17, Jason Manns 19, Hunter Rinehart 3, Omar Lewis 1, Darian Mcowell 2
WE: 12 10 8 11 — 41
OH: 13 8 9 12 — 42
3-point goals — WE: 3 (Canada 2, Mitchell 1); OH: 8 (Perdue 4, Manns 3, Rinehart 1); Fouled Out — None
Sherman 63,
Meadow Bridge 48
meadow bridge — Chris Abbott scored 19 points as Sherman picked up a road win against Meadow Bridge Wednesday.
Ryan Cooper led Meadow Bridge with 17 points while Hunter Claypool added 14.
Meadow Bridge will travel to Hundred on Friday.
Sherman
Brian Buzzny 5, Chris Abbott 19, RJ Cline 6, Bryson Carter 4, Logan Green 8, Dalton Rollo 13, Alex Kirk 7, Parker Rollo 1
Meadow Bridge
Hunter Claypool 14, Michael Bragg 12, Ryan Cooper 17, Evan McCoin 2, Connor Mullens 3
S: 16 20 12 15 — 63
MB: 10 5 16 1 — 48
3-point goals — S: (Abott 3, Kirk 1); MB: (Claypool 1, Cooper 3, Mullens 1). Fouled Out — None.
Midland Trail 48,
Summers County 47
hinton — Midland Trail’s late game rally led to a 48-47 road win over Summers County Wednsday night in Hinton.
Aiden Lesher scored 19 points for Trail as it outscored Summers County 21-9 in the fourth quarter.
Summers will host Liberty on Friday.
Midland Trail
Matt Light 4, Indy Eades 13, Aiden Lesher 19, Aiden Isaacs 2, Peyton Sheeves 2, Aiden Simms 5
Summers County
Levi Jones 9, Trnet Meador 3, Dawson Ratliffe 13, ty Fitzpatrick 5, Josh Ward 9, Hunter Thomas 8
MT: 12 4 11 21 — 48
SC: 10 6 22 9 — 47
3-point goals — MT: 4 (Eades 2, Lesher 1, Simms 1); SC: 4 (Ratliffe 3, Fitzpatrick 1). Fouled Out — None.
Girls
PikeView 80, Graham, Va. 38
gardner — Laken McKinney scored 26 points and hauled in 11 rebounds as PikeView defeated Garahm, Va. 80-38 Wednesday in Gardner.
Shiloh Bailey added 16 points and 18 rebounds in the win for the Lady Panthers.
PikeView will travel to Oak Hill today.
Graham
Brown 2, Gunther 9, Willer 6, Dixon 9, Short 12
PikeView
Olivia Boggess 6, Hope Craft 11, Hannah Perdue 8, Tori Coburn 4, Anya Brown 7, Shiloh Bailey 16, Laken McKinney 26, McKenzie Shrewberry 2
G: 14 15 3 6 — 38
PV: 21 17 32 10 — 80
3-point goals — 6 (Wheeler 2, Dixon 1, Short 3); PV: 2 (Craft 2). Fouled out — None