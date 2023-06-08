Olivia and Liam were again America’s most popular baby names in 2022.
Liam has topped the list for favorite boy’s names for six consecutive years.
Olivia has been the top girl’s name for the past four years.
Luna was the only new name in the top 10 for both sexes in 2022, according to the Social Security Administration, with 8,922 babies given the name.
Luna ranked No. 11 in 2021 and was No. 14 in 2020.
Noah was the second favorite boy’s name, followed by Oliver, James, Elijah, William, Henry, Lucas, Benjamin, and Theodore for 2022.
Emma was the second favorite for girls, followed by Charlotte, Amelia, Sophia, Isabella, Ava, Mia, Evelyn, with Luna at No. 10.
The top five fastest rising boy’s names in 2022 were Dutton, Kayce, Chosen, Khaza, and Eithan (Eithan ranked No. 500 on the list, while Ethan ranked No. 21 in 2022.)
For girls, the five fastest rising names included Wrenlee, Neriah, Arlet, Georgina, and Amiri.
In West Virginia, the most popular boy’s names in 2022 included Asher, Grayson, Waylon, Oliver, Liam, Maverick, Noah, Owen, Lincoln, and Hudson.
The state’s most popular girl’s names were Amelia, Olivia, Sophia, Willow, Ava, Harper, Emma, Charlotte, Scarlett, and Paisley.
Over the last century, the most popular boy’s names in the United States include James at No. 1, followed by Robert, John, Michael, David, William, Richard, Joseph, Thomas, and Christopher.
The nation’s most popular names for girls over the past 100 years are Mary, Patricia, Jennifer, Linda, Elizabeth, Barbara, Susan, Jessica, Sarah, and Karen.
“Just like your name, Social Security is with you from day one,” said Kilolo Kijakazi, acting commissioner of Social Security.
“One of the first things parents do for their newborn is get them a Social Security number. That makes Social Security the ultimate source for the most popular baby names each year.”
The Social Security Administration began compiling the baby names list in 1997, with names dating back to 1880.
Each year, the list reveals the effect of pop-culture on naming trends, according to a press release.
