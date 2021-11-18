This photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Julius Jones Feb. 5, 2018, file. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has agreed to commute the death sentence of condemned inmate Julius Jones, who was convicted of murder for a 1999 killing. Stitt announced his decision on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, the day of Jonesâ€™ scheduled execution. (Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP, File photo)