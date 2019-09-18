Oil price drops for 2nd day as Saudi crude output recovers

AP PhotoWorkers refuel the tank at a gas station in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. U.S. President Donald Trump declared Monday that it "looks" like Iran was behind the explosive attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities. He stressed that military retaliation was not yet on the table in response to the strike against a key U.S. Mideast ally. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)