Oceana High School Hall of Fame inductees include Donna Sue Lester Dixon, Class of 1970; Vicki Lynn Blankenship Gallaher, Class of 1973; Ronnie “Chief” Mayhew, Class of 1959, and Frankie D. Shelton Jr., Class of 1989.
The four inductees will be honored during ceremonies Saturday, May 13, at Oceana Middle School, beginning with a social hour in the cafeteria, followed by dinner, with induction ceremonies in the auditorium.
Dixon is a graduate of Berea College, West Virginia University, Marshall University, and Fairmont State University.
She has been a teacher at several high schools in the county and also worked at the College of West Virginia and Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College.
She is a member of the West Virginia Association of Retired School Employees, American Vocational Association, National Business Education Association, West Virginia Business Association, Southern Business Association where she has held several offices, Future Business Leaders of America, and Alpha Theta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International.
She has been an active member of Guyandotte Missionary Baptist Church for nearly 40 years, serving in several offices.
Dixon is the daughter of Rev. Roy Lee Lester Sr. and Venis Lucille Bledsoe Lester, both deceased. She and her husband, Roy Lee, have three children, seven grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren.
Gallaher holds a LPN degree from Raleigh County Vocational School, a BSN Registered Nurse degree from College of West Virginia, master’s degree in nursing education/administration from Mountain State University, and MSN degree in family nurse practitioner from Mountain State University.
She worked at Rainelle Medical Center in a school-based health position, served on multiple committees and service groups, including Greenbrier County Health Department Board of Directors, the Greenbrier County School Advisory Board, and served multiple school groups as health care liaison.
Now retired, she is a beekeeper, avid gardener, and a vetted volunteer for Greenbrier County 4-H and has received her 10-year 4-H service award. She also completed training with WV Reads and volunteers to read to students at Smoot Elementary School.
Gallaher is the daughter of the late Calvin Blankenship and Betty Blankenship. She and her husband, Michael, have two children and reside in Crawley.
Mayhew has been employed by the Wyoming County Board of Education as a teacher, head baseball coach, head football coach, head girls’ basketball coach, among other positions. He is currently employed as the head coach of Wyoming County East High School baseball and Pineville Middle School girls basketball.
He has also been an instructor at Southern West Virginia Community College and SESC – West Virginia Adult Education.
His scouting experience includes 14 years for the Florida Marlins, two years for the Baltimore Orioles, two years for the New York Mets, and part-time for the Cincinnati Reds.
His numerous awards and citations include West Virginia Adult Education Program of the Year, Coalfield Conference Baseball Coach of the Year for 20 years, WVBCA Coach of the Year and WVBCA Hall of Fame, WVVA Baseball Coach of the Year, and ABCA Region 6 AA Coach of the Year.
Other accomplishments include one state baseball championship, four state baseball runners-up, 49 years with winning baseball records, and assistant coach for the Wyoming County East High School Football AA Championship.
He served in the U.S. Air Force in communications repair and continued his education at Beckley College, Morris Harvey College, West Virginia State Department School of Sanitation, West Virginia College of Graduate Studies, and School of Modern Photography.
Mayhew is the son of Percy C. Mayhew and Arlene Capilano Mayhew and stepmother Pauline Mayhew. He and his wife, Gwenn, have one son.
He is a member of Pineville United Methodist Church and is an American Legion commander.
Shelton is a 24-year veteran of the Beckley Police Department and has served as a uniformed patrol officer, road patrol supervisor, supervisor of Street Crimes Unit, and a domestic violence officer.
In 2021, he was promoted to captain of the Beckley Police Department and his current position is field operations commander.
He has been named a West Virginia Southern Regional Highway Safety Officer of the Year 21 times as well as the Governor’s Highway Safety Top 52 DUI Enforcement list several times. Shelton is also one of 35 officers to have completed the Drug Recognition Expert Course in West Virginia.
He holds both an associate degree and bachelor’s degree in criminal justice administration, completed the New River Criminal Justice Police Training Academy in Danville, Va., and is a graduate of the 101st basic class of the West Virginia State Police Academy.
He is the son of the late Frank Shelton and DeeDee Shelton.
