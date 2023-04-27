Oceana High School Alumni Association’s annual scholarship recipients include Dalton Cook, Elijah Ellis, John Ellis, Owen Keeney, Adison Lusk, Emily Osborne, and Kelsey Varela.
The Westside High School seniors will receive a one-time $1,500 scholarship to attend the college of their choice.
Oceana High School was closed in 2002 and students now attend Westside High.
Cook will attend West Virginia University to study bio-chemistry, then pursue a career in the medical field.
Elijah Ellis will attend Concord University and major in bio-chemistry.
John Ellis plans to attend Concord University, where he will prepare to be a science teacher.
Keeney plans to attend West Virginia Institute of Technology to study electrical engineering.
Lusk will major in forensic chemistry at Marshall University.
Osborne plans to attend Concord University to study pre-law.
Varela will attend West Virginia University, majoring in pre-veterinarian science.
The OHS Alumni Association has awarded 87 scholarships to Westside High School seniors since 2004.
