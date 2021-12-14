oak hill — A parenting class at Oak Hill High School is making a contribution to local domestic violence victims this week.
Over the past few weeks, eight members of the class have been involved in a project that will result in the donation of several pillowcases, said teacher Cathy Kachman.
Kachman said that the project was first conceived after Walmart donated 90 bolts of fabric for use in projects in the classroom.
“My seventh period class, the parenting class (wanted to undertake a special project),” Kachman said. Very few of them originally possessed much sewing experience, so she taught them the basics to get them started.
“The kids came up with this (the pillowcase project) completely on their own,” said Kachman. “Many of the students had never sewn before,” but they’ve learned as time progressed, she added.
“They are so thrilled to death.”
“We decided to do something a little bit special” to help somebody less fortunate, said senior Patricia Milligan, one of the parenting class participants.
As a separate part of the project, Milligan made a pillowcase for her favorite teacher at the school.
The project began earlier this semester.
Of her participation, Milligan said,
“It took me a little bit longer because I had to have a lot of help from Mrs. Kachman, who was there all the way helping me out.”
The project is “very important, it’s a very important lesson to learn,” Milligan said.
“We take a lot of stuff for granted nowadays, and I just feel like if we help out maybe we can teach our generation of kids that, if you do little things, it can inspire a whole bunch of people.”
Milligan said she’s learned a great deal over the course of recent weeks. “I’ve learned compassion, and how to be patient with (myself), also,” she said. “It was a good experience.”
Statewide content standards encourage community service for students such as those in the parenting class, Kachman noted. Also, early stages of some design school classes include sewing skills as a prerequisite, she added.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe