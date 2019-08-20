Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Sunshine to start, then a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 87F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.