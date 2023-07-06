Oceana’s John Cooke Founders Day and Heritage Festival is scheduled July 13-16, sponsored by the Oceana Chamber of Commerce.
Offering a variety of activities, the event will kick off Thursday, July 13, with the parade at 6 p.m., according to Councilman Don Morgan, who also serves as chamber president. Line up will begin at Georgia’s Boutique.
On Friday, July 14, the Heritage Festival Pageant will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the amphitheater for those 0 to 22 years of age. Registration fee is $10 before July 13, by contacting Emily Prichard on Facebook or $15 on the day of the pageant.
Vendors will set up at 10 a.m. in the park and include Jay’s Snowcones, Suntan Swine, BOTW, among others.
Activities will include a dunk tank, free water slides and bounce houses, among others.
Matt Cook will serve as deejay from 2 until 5 p.m., Morgan said.
A kid-friendly movie will begin at 10 p.m. in the amphitheater.
On Saturday, July 15, activities will begin at noon.
Vendors will be open until midnight.
A 50/50 split motorcycle poker run begins at noon, with kick-stands up at 11 a.m. Register in the park on the day of the event.
An Elvis impersonator will take the stage from 5 until 7 p.m. in the amphitheater.
A free pool day is scheduled from noon until 5 p.m.
A night swim is set at the pool from 7 until 11 p.m.; cost is $7.
A rubber duck race has also been added to the Saturday line-up. Cost is $5 per duck and all proceeds will go to Brothers of the Wheel for their Christmas for kids, Morgan said.
On Sunday, July 16, activities will again begin at noon.
Vendors will again be open all day.
A car and bike show is scheduled from noon until 3 p.m. near the pool. Register in the park on the day of the event.
The Harless and Prichard Family will perform from 2 until 5 p.m. in the amphitheater.
A giant fireworks display will begin at approximately 9 p.m.
John Cooke Sr. (1752-1832) is recognized by historians as Wyoming County’s first known permanent settler.
In 1799, he built his home at the forks of Laurel Creek and Clear Fork, where Oceana is located today.
His land grant was for 92 acres.
Born in London, he and his future wife, Nellie Pemberton, were reportedly kidnapped while aboard a ship in the London harbor, then sold to a Virginia plantation owner as indentured servants in the Shenandoah Valley.
Cooke was a Revolutionary soldier, participating in the battles at Monmouth, N.J., and at Stony Point (West Point), N.Y., according to historian Paul Ray Blankenship, and credited for participating in the Battle of Point Pleasant though he was reportedly away from the battlefield procuring supplies.
Oceana served as the county seat from 1850 until 1907.
The town was originally called Cassville, in honor of statesman Lewis Cass.
In 1851, the name was changed to Sumpterville, but had to be changed again in 1853 because another community was already using the name.
Some historians believe the town was then named for the youngest daughter of Chief Cornstalk, from an Indian word meaning “big bottoms or level land.” Others, however, say it was named for a daughter of William Cooke, Ocie Anna Cooke, who was stolen by Indians.
