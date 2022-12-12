Melissa Jewell, of Oceana, pled guilty in August to one count of fraud by use of an access device; then, on Dec. 2, she was sentenced to one to 10 years in prison.
“The conclusion of this case has been a long time coming” said Gregory Bishop, Wyoming County prosecutor.
“We are pleased to see Jewell behind bars for this crime. While violent crime usually grabs headlines, we take white collar crime seriously and will not tolerate it in Wyoming County,” Bishop emphasized.
Derek Laxton, assistant prosecutor, served as lead prosecutor in the case.
Trooper First Class Lucas, of the West Virginia State Police, investigated the crime.
Bishop lauded the work of Laxton and the entire prosecutor staff along with that of Trooper Lucas and the West Virginia State Police.
“Without the combined effort of professionals such as these, my job would be impossible,” Bishop said.
