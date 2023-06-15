Oceana High School Class of 1966 will be celebrating their 57{sup}th{/sup} reunion Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Beckley Moose Convention Center and hosting the “All Sixties III & Friends” reunion, welcoming alumni from any of the 1960s and 1970s classes.
Other OHS classes will be using the “All Sixties III & Friends” reunion as well; the Classes of 1973 and 1963 will be celebrating their 50th and 60{sup}th{/sup} reunions.
A catered event, music will be provided by DJ Roger Stines, Class of 1966, and dress is casual.
Those interested must register by July 28. In order to comply with occupancy regulations, the number of alumni attending will be limited.
For more information about the reunion or a copy of the registration form, request to join the Facebook group: OHS “All Sixties III & Friends” Reunion.
For questions, contact Butch Lambert, Class of 1966, by email at ablambert393@gmail.com; Class of 1973, contact Debbie Walker at debbie.walker@wvesc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.