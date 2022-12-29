The Oceana Chamber of Commerce would like to thank Mayor Tom Evans and the Oceana Town Council for the use of the council chambers for our warming center (during Winter Storm Elliot).
We would also like to thank our local businesses for all the donations: Renegade Pharmacy and Devonna West, First Community Bank and Roberta O’Neil, Tinker Tots Daycare, Rae’s Diner, The Cakery, Oceana Pharmacy, Dave Walker Family, Patrick Walters Family, all the Oceana firemen that donated, the Kopper City Bottom Church, Roy Trent and the churches in the Lynco and Lilydale area, and Oceana E-Z Stop.
The warming shelter has been a blessing (for those who needed it).
When you go out, remember to support the businesses that give back to the community.
Don Morgan
Oceana Chamber of Commerce
