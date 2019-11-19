Oak Hill's Wills selected as a second-team all-stater

new manchester — Oak Glen is turning into one of the premier soccer teams in West Virginia, advancing to two straight state tournaments and, this year, making its first state title game.
Next year, the Golden Bears will look to take that next step and a big part of that optimism has been the play of Reece Enochs.
The standout forward has made her own share of history this season, breaking the school record for career (107) and single-season goals (48).
For her efforts, Enochs was selected as captain of the Class AA/A all-state girls soccer team, as selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
Enochs is the second straight Oak Glen player to be selected as captain of the Class AA/A squad, following Maggie Kovalcik from last season.
In leading the Golden Bears to OVAC, sectional and regional titles, Enochs has done so by example.
Enochs is helped out by Brooklyn Loveland, who was selected as a first-team midfielder.
The junior is an expert at crosses, corner kicks and set pieces. She was one of the top assist leaders in the state with 32 to go along with nine goals.
While it was a solid year for Oak Glen, at the end of the season, it was Charleston Catholic that raised a state championship trophy after three years of runner-up finishes.
The Irish are led on the first team by a trio of players in midfielder Lindsay Carr (junior), defender Audrey Miller (junior) and goalie Katie Nestor (senior).
Carr netted 19 goals and 12 assists for Coach Amy Mullenás squad, including a key goal to put the Irish up 3-1 in the championship game victory.
Miller added six goals and two assists, while Nestor allowed eight goals all season.
Bridgeport and Winfield rounded out the final four in the state.
Sophomore midfielder Allison Bender was the lone Indians player on the first team, while the Generals were represented by senior forward Julianne Pauley (23 goals, two assists), junior midfielder Ava Hall (16 goals, 17 assists) and senior defender Emily Bryant.
Poca freshman Katie Farley burst onto the scene with 48 goals and 15 assists and joins Enochs, Pauley and Sissonville sophomore Anna Gregor as forwards.
Joining Miller and Bryant on the defense is Philip Barbour junior Payton Gregory (three goals, three assists, 32 tackle).
Williamstown senior netminder Mara Rinehart recorded 13 shutouts while allowing 17 goals in 21 games (.8 per game) to be selected as a first-team goaltender.
The utility spots belong to Sissonville sophomore Amelia Compston, St. Joe Central senior Mina Smith (10 goals, 13 assists) and Madonna senior Kali Krynicki (30 goals, 11 assists).
St. Joe Central senior forward Abby Lee captains the second team. Joining her at forward are Oak Glen junior Abigail Myers, Bridgeport senior Madie Wilson and Elkins senior Sophia Triplett.
Oak Glen junior Jori Alexander, Weir junior Isabella Aperfine, Robert C. Byrd senior Maddie Smith and Winfield senior Peyton Frohnapfel are the midfielders.
Herbert Hoover senior Allison Dunbar, Nitro sophomore Lena Elkins and Bridgeport senior Emma Perine represent the defenders, while East Fairmont sophomore Myleena Starsick is the lone second-team goalie.
Oak Hill junior Morgan Wills, Pocahontas County senior Kira Bircher and Charleston Catholic sophomore Bella Cinco round out team as utility.
Class AA/A
First Team
F Reece Enochs, Oak Glen, jr (captain)
F Katie Farley, Poca, fresh
F Julianne Pauley, Winfield, sr
F Anna Gregor, Sissonville, soph
M Brooklyn Loveland, Oak Glen, jr
M Allison Bender, Bridgeport, soph
M Lindsay Carr, Charleston Catholic, jr
M Ava Hall, Winfield,jr
D Audrey Miller, Charleston Catholic, jr
D Payton Gregory, Philip Barbour, jr
D Emily Bryant, Winfield,sr
G Katie Nestor, Charleston Catholic, sr
G Mara Rinehart, Williamstown, sr
Utility Mina Smith, St. Joe Central, sr
Utility Kali Krynicki, Madonna, sr
Utility Amelia Compston, Sissonville, soph
Second Team
F Abigail Myers, Oak Glen, jr
F Madie Wilson, Bridgeport, sr
F Sophia Triplett, Elkins, sr
F Abby Lee, St. Joe, sr (captain)
M Jori Alexander, Oak Glen, jr
M Isabella Aperfine, Weir, jr
M Maddie Smith, RCB, sr
M Peyton Frohnapfel, Winfield, sr
D Allison Dunbar, Herbert Hoover, sr
D Lena Elkins, Nitro, soph
D Emma Perine, Bridgeport, sr
G Cloie Mosesso, Philip Barbour, sr
G Myleena Starsick, East Fairmont, soph
Utility Morgan Wills, Oak Hill, jr
Utility Kira Bircher, Pocahontas County, sr
Utility Bella Cinco, Charleston Catholic, soph
Honorable Mention
Alexis Adams, Weir; Alexa Andrews, Oak Glen; JonáC Atkinson, Scott; Sienna Bircher, Pocahontas County; Alaina Bott, Lincoln; Mikayla Brown, Braxton County; Laila Calhoun, Pocahontas County; Beth Carter, Liberty; Emma Coiner, Williamstown; Sarah Crim, Robert C. Byrd; Jacinda Devart, Grafton; Karlie Denham, North Marion; Kadie Dunham, Grafton; Aeriss Efaw, North Marion; Abigail Gerner, Wheeling Central; Kate Gribben, Fairmont Senior; Haley Gribble, Philip Barbour; Molli Gould, Robert C. Byrd; Haylee Griffith, Bridgeport; Margaret Hartzell, Wheeling Central; Mackenzie Hendricks, Lewis County; Abi Hugh, Huntington St. Joe; Emily Jett, Lincoln; Kennedy Jones, Sissonville; Kalei Jordan, Winfield; Shannon Karr, Charleston Catholic; Avary King, Fairmont Senior; Heidi King, Braxton County; Isabella Karlen, Elkins; Emily Knotts, Grafton; Brittany Lawrence, Philip Barbour; Abby Macek, Madonna; Mara McGrew, Winfield; Lilly McMullen, Williamstown; Angelina Musilli, Nitro; Devin Ord, Poca; Jenna Panaro, Charleston Catholic; Shayna Paxton, Herbert Hoover; Berta Pintatdo, Scott; Mackenzie Randolph, Bridgeport; Samantha Richbart, Huntington St. Joe; Hannah Runions, Poca; Brooke Runner, Grafton; Braelynne Sandreth, Bridgeport; Ember Smith, South Harrison; Angelina Spickard, Madonna; Victoria Sturm, Lincoln; Ava Taylor, Weir; Sydney Vilain, Liberty; Laney Whitmore, Huntington St. Joe; Jillian Williams, Oak Glen