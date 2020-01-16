Boys
Oak Hill 67,
Nicholas County 57
summersville — Oak Hill held Nicholas county to just three points in the third quarter and exploded for 30 in the fourth, defeating the Grizzlies 67-57 Wednesday in Summesville.
Jason Manns led Oak Hill with 25 points while DJ Coomes scored 15 for Nicholas County.
Nicholas County will be at Saint Albans Monday.
Oak Hill
Hunter Rinehart 8, Sam Crist 3, Omar Lewis 10, Trey Foster 2, Darian McDowell 4, Cam Craddock 7, Jacob Perdue 8, Jason Manns 25
Nicholas County
Colby Pishner 11, Rylee Nicholas 4, Travis Smith 0, DJ Coomes 15, Ryan Keener 8, Jordan McKinney 10, Wes Hill 2, Cooper Donahue 3, Colten Keener 4
OH: 10 14 13 30 — 67
NC: 16 17 3 21 — 57
3-point goals — OH: 6 (Rinehart 2, Crist 1, Perdue 1, Manns 2), ; NC: 4 (Coomes 3, McKinney 1); Fouled Out — NC: Donahue, OH: Perdue, Craddock, Crist.
Girls
Summers County 110,
Meadow Bridge 21
hinton — Taylor Isaac scored 22 points and swiped 15 passes as Summers County defeated Meadow Bridge 110-21 Wednesday night.
Summers’ Cheyenne Graham led all scorers with a career-high 24 points in her first start of the season while Gavin Pivont added 14, putting her 30 points away from 1,000 for her career.
Summers improves to 9-3 and will host Greenbrier West on Friday.
Meadow Bridge
Carlie Pomeroy 5, Chelsey Chester 2, Kinsley Gwinn 3, Maddie Jarrett 4, Erin Price 2, Betty Watson 5
Summers County
Taylor Isaac 22, Gavin Pivont 14, Riley Richmond 6, Maggie Stover 12, Cheyenne Graham 24, Skylar Angel 9, Marley Meador 4, Hannah Dudley 3, Liv Meador 2, Emma Lindsey 6, Jessie Ward 2, Ashley Cooper 2, Megan Cooper 4
MB: 4 6 5 6 — 21
SC: 31 28 34 17 — 110
3-point goals — MB: 2 (Pomeroy, Gwinn): SC: 1 (Dudley). Fouled Out — None.