An Oak Hill Police Department officer has been terminated following allegations of making racist, homophobic and threatening comments to his wife, according to published social media reports and a story from a local television station.
Tyler Richards’ employment with the OHPD was terminated, according to a release from Chief Mike Whisman, who declined to expand on the reasons for the termination.
“Due to the fact that this stems from an internal investigation that has been ongoing and is still active under the Civil Service Laws of the State of West Virginia, no further comment can be made at this time,” Whisman stated in the release.
A story, including audio files, about Richards’ alleged comments originally appeared Tuesday night on the website www.progressivearmy.com.