The Oak Hill Middle School community turned to some home-grown folks for inspiration during Black History Month.
The school is currently hosting a display of Black individuals with Fayette County roots and connections who have made an impact in their respective careers.
Jean English, counselor at Oak Hill Middle School, said the aim of the project, in its first year, was to “incorporate people that have graduated (from Fayette County schools).” Email requests were sent out to various individuals asking them to supply some biographical information, their current job status and their Fayette County ties, English explained. Included in the special displays on the cafeteria windows, classroom doors and along the hallways are doctors and nurses, coaches and athletic directors, judges, government leaders, ministers and individuals from many other occupations.
“I wanted the kids to see that they can do the same thing,” said English. “Let them see that this is what (these people) have done; that they can do the same thing.”
“I know they’ve been seeing Dr. Martin Luther King, Harriet Tubman and all those (forefathers) that have gone before them, and they’ve learned that,” said English. “But they need to see somebody that they know from their community that has been successful.
“These are people that worked at NASA, these are coaches, … I wanted them to see people that they know that are successful. For them to be the role model.”
The project involved much cooperation, English said.
“All the teachers came together. The art department (Kayla Treadway), she was the one that formulated how to do this. We had help from all the teachers.”
The OHMS administration also was supportive of the project, English stressed. And, the Hilltop Baptist Center provided valuable assistance in project tasks such as lamination.
The Black History Month celebration also featured more notable Blacks, but, again, English said local was better concerning the project’s scope. “We let these kids know that these are people from their own community. And we wanted them to see a variety of things.
“All the way down the hall, we have the pioneers of Black history, but these are the ones right now (they wanted to focus on).”
“To me, it’s very important to know that we have many successful African-Americans that, like, graduated, from Oak Hill High School (and elsewhere in the county) and that are from here, and I think that’s important for kids to know that there are many successful people that come from here,” said Zasha Woodson, an eighth grader in Kayla Treadway’s art class whose career plans for now include the possibility of being a lawyer, doctor or nurse.
“I learned a lot (from the project),” she added.
The successful individuals with local ties inspire her, Woodson said, “Especially my uncle Tez (OHHS head boys basketball coach and city councilman Benitez Jackson).”
“I’ve had students when I’ve had them in my office, I brought them out here to see people from their own community and say ‘Hey, they’ve made it; you can, too,’” English said. “I think it’s a little more productive to see somebody from their own community.”
Patricia Banks, who guides the severe/profound class at OHMS and is associated with Hilltop Baptist Center, said, “It’s a learning experience for me, but I do it every year (at the convention center at Hilltop).”
English broaching the idea for the project was “significant,” Banks said. “She did a great job.”
English originally sent out an exploratory email to some individuals, and it grew from there and received overall positive response, she said.
School teachers, staff and Title 1 representatives were a big help with the project, English said. Administration support was “very helpful.”
English said other schools have discussed doing a similar project at their schools. “We want to spread this to all the schools.”
Both English and Banks said the project would likely be expanded in 2023, and a similar project is now being formulated for Women’s History Month, which is March. “Patricia has already started work on that,” said English.
“I like this because it’s our kind of people, and they inspire me to do big things,” said OHMS student Alexander Rose. “I can do big things because they did big things. They’re somewhat part of my family because we’re the same color and all that.
“What they did, I can probably do as well. Because if they can do it, I can do it.”
“I learned that people that are our kind can do whatever they want,” fellow student Kenyin Jones said. “If they have big dreams, they can achieve it.”
