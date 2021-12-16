Oak Hill bird count set for Dec. 28

The Audubon Christmas Bird Count will observe its 122nd year of existence in 2021.
The Oak Hill count is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 28. If you would like to participate in this long running community science project, please call or text 1-304-663-0876 for details.
The count provides data on health and changes in the nation’s bird populations. For interesting history and protocols for collecting data, see www.christmasbirdcount.org or www.audubon.org.
When calling, please leave your name and experience with bird identification and the organizer will return your message prior to Dec. 26 with an assigned area as it is important not to overlap count areas. The Oak Hill area is a 15-mile diameter circle from the Oak Hill Post Office.
Covid-19 guidelines for social distancing will be followed. On the day of the count, your bird list and the time you count, as well as the mileage of your car or the distance you walk should be recorded.
Good references for ID help are the Peterson or Sibley field guides and the Merlin ID app.
You can also email your availability prior to count day, as well as results afterward, to hljones1336@yahoo.com.
Field lists, record sheets and maps are available.