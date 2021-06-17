Oak Hill Basketball Camp
The Oak Hill Basketball Camp will be held from July 12-14 at Oak Hill High School.
It will be for boys and girls going into grades 1-8 and will include work on fundamental skills such as dribbling, shooting, passing, rebounding and defense. There will also be competitive team play.
OHHS coaching staff and current and former area players and coaches will be camp instructors for the three-day camp.
Camp will be held from 9 a.m. to noon daily.
Cost for advance registration will be $40 per camper, which includes a camp T-shirt. Walk-ups can register for $40, but that will not include a T-shirt.
For more information, call Benitez Jackson at 304-222-1713 or Andy Kees at 304-673-1726.