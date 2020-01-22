Boys
Shady Spring 76, Westside 62
Class AA No. 1 Shady Spring improved to 7-0 against teams ranked inside the AP top 10 this season, and 11-0 overall, defeating Westside 76-62 in Shady Tuesday night.
Shady’s Luke LeRose led all scorers with 20 points, while Glen Adkins scored 17 for the Renegades in the loss.
Shady will host Independence on Friday while Westside will host Oak Hill.
Westside
Jace Colucci 6, Daniel Reed 10, Ethan Blackburn 16, Evan Colucci 3, Tommy Milam 3, Wes Browning 4, Glen Adkins 17, Anderson 3
Shady Spring
Tommy Williams 12, Greyson Shepherd 7, Luke LeRose 20, Erick Bevil 8, Braden Chapman 7, Tod Duncan 5, Cole Chapman 14, Tyler Mackey 3
W: 12 16 15 19 — 62
SS: 21 17 18 20 — 76
3-point goals — W: 2 (E. Colucci, Anderson); SS: 8 (Willaims 4, Shepherd 1, LeRose 1, B. Chapman 1, Mackey 1); Fouled Out — W: J. Colucci, SS: Bevil.
Greenbrier West 84, Midland Trail 59
charmco — Class A No. 6 Greenbrier West scored 28 points in the first quarter and Kaiden Pack scored 28 for the game in an 84-59 win over Midland Trail.
Chase McClung finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Cavaliers (9-0). Lawson Vaughan scored 16 points and Chase Hagy 14.
The Patriots got 14 poinsts from Aiden Lesher, 11 from Matt Light and 10 from Indy Eades.
Midland Trail
Matt Light 11, Indy Eades 10, Aiden Lesher 14, Liam Gill 3, Aden Isaacs 8, John Paul Morrison 4, Peyton Sheaves 2, Cade Kincaid 2, Bo Persinger 1, Ayden Simms 4.
Greenbrier West
Chase Boggs 7, Gaige McClung 2, Kaiden Pack 28, Logan Shrewsberry 2, Chase McClung 10, Lawson Vaughan 16, Joven Donaldson 3, Gabe Medlin 2, Chase Hagy 14.
MT 11 18 16 14 — 59
GW 28 18 21 17 — 84
Three-point goals: MT: 5 (Light, Eades, Lesher, Morrison 2); GW: 5 (Boggs, Pack 3, Hagy). Fouled out: none.
Girls
Greenbrier East 72, Princeton 37
fairlea — Amya Damon had 21 points and 10 rebounds as Class AAA No. 3 Greenbrier East defeated Princeton 72-37.
Haley McClure added 12 points and seven boards for the Lady Spartans (10-1), who outrebounded Princeton 54-36.
East will host Parkersburg South Friday at 7:30 p.m., then will go to Woodrow Wilson Saturday at 7:30 p.,.
Princeton (7-7)
Lauren Parrish 2, Sadie Boggess 9, Kylie Conner 8, Isabella Mullens 3, Kalyn Davis 6, Aliyah Taylor 2, Autumn Bane 7.
Greenbrier East (10-1)
Amya Damon 21, Emma Dotson 3, Taylor Dunbar 8, Kate Perkins 4, Haley McClure 12, Lauren Patterson 3, Cadence Stewart 8, Kaelyn Dunbar 2, Rylee Norman 2, Brooke Davis 6, A.J. Groves 3.
P 10 1 6 20 — 37
GE 15 19 21 17 — 72
Three-point goals: P: 3 (Boggess 2, Mullens); GE: 9 (Damon 3, McClure 2, Patterson, Stewart 2, Davis). Fouled out: none.
Midland Trail 51, Nicholas County 38
hico — Taylor Harrell scored 15 points and Emily Dickerson added 14 in Midland Trail’s 51-38 win over Nicholas County.
Maggie Gadomski led Nicholas with 11.
Trail will visit Summers County on Thursday, and Nicholas will go to Bridgeport on Friday.
Nicholas County
Lydia Meadows 3, Anastin Hornsby 1, Maggie Gadomski 11, Taylor Brown 21, Jenna Grose 1, Kelsi Foster 1.
Midland Trail
Malerie Hendrick 4, Taylor Harrell 15, Kylie Jackson 6, Emily Dickerson 14, Megan Gill 6, Gracie Ferrell 2, Jolie Stephenson 2, Mia Nuckols 2.
NC 3 12 17 6 — 38
MT 6 10 15 20 — 38
Three-point goals: NC: 3 (Brown 3); MT: 2 (Jackson 2). Fouled out: none.
Late Monday
Pocahontas County 50,
Greenbrier West 32
charmco — Class A No. 4 Pocahontas County scored the first 12 points of the game and cruised to a 50-32 win over Greenbrier West.
Laila Calhoun scored 15 points and had seven rebounds for the Lady Warriors. Sierra Bircher grabbed 11 boards, and Kira Bircher had eight rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots.
Kenley Posten led the Lady Cavaliers with 11 points.
Pocahontas (12-3) will visit Tucker County next Tuesday, Jan. 28. Greenbrier West (6-3) will play James Monroe on Thursday.
Greenbrier West (6-3)
Julie Agee 8, Kenley Posten 11, Camryn Dorsey 6, Natalie Agee 3, Logan Vandal 4.
Pocahontas County (12-3)
Kierstin Taylor 1, Jerica Reed 3, Kira Bircher 5, Cloey Sharp 2, Laila Calhoun 15, Sienna Bircher 7, Alexa Taylor 8, Charity Warder 8, Tessa Kiner 1.
GW 4 6 12 10 — 32
PC 16 12 12 10 — 50
Three-point goals: GW: 2 (Dorsey, K. Agee); PC: 3 (Reed, K. Bircher, A. Taylor). Fouled out: GW: Morgan, Vandal.