Arlene Cynthia Lewis, age 67, of the Villages at Greystone, formerly of Curtis Avenue in Beckley, WV, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Beckley ARH after a long illness. Born on March 4, 1952, in Bellwood, WV, she was the only child of Okey Lewis and Mildred Kincaid Lewis, who prec…