Nicholas County woman charged in alleged murder-for-hire scheme

SUMMERSVILLE — A Nicholas County woman is accused of soliciting an undercover police officer to commit a murder.
Hollie Nicole McKinney, 30, of Summersville, was taken into custody Wednesday after she allegedly engaged in conversations with the officer and offered to give him several items, including a car, a complete wedding band set valued at $1,000, a 12 gauge shotgun, and one gram of methamphetamine.
According to Summersville Police, McKinney told the undercover officer he would receive the items in exchange for killing an individual whose identity has not been disclosed.
McKinney was charged with solicitation of murder and is being held at Central Regional Jail under a $10,000 cash-only bond.